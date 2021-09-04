IOWA CITY, Iowa – Indiana’s defense had an up-and-down debut under new defensive coordinator Charlton Warren.
The Hoosiers let up a big play early, as Iowa running back Tyler Goodson raced 56 yards down the sideline for a touchdown within the first 1:25 of the game to put the Hawkeyes up 7-0.
From there, though, Indiana limited Iowa to just 102 yards rushing and 145 yards passing. The Hoosiers forced two turnovers and had two sacks, but it wasn’t enough in a 34-6 loss Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 13 of 27 passes for 145 yards, scoring on a 9-yard rushing TD.
“He got a lot of second-down throws, which hurt us,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “That’s that down where you’ve got to be able to apply pressure. The threat of the run -- they have such a great running back, and he is talented, so I’ve got respect for him, but we’ve got to do better on that down.”
Asked about Warren, Indiana coach Tom Allen said: “There was negative stuff thrown in his face right away, and I thought he was very calm. Just kept coaching, kept teaching. Didn’t overreact, get frazzled, wasn’t flustered … just didn’t always execute, though. First games are very hard because you got just such a wide expanse of things you are trying to prepare for.”
Defensive lineman Ryder Anderson, an Ole Miss grad transfer, finished with a team-high nine tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Anderson said IU's defensive didn't quit with the Hoosiers trailing 31-3 at halftime, limiting Iowa to just three second-half points.
“Everybody was locked in, not worried about the scoreboard, not worried about the clock,” Anderson said. “We just decided that no matter what happened we were going to just keep on playing to the expectation.”
The second sack for Indiana came on a corner blitz from Reese Taylor. Linebacker Cam Jones forced and recovered a fumble on a strip near midfield, but on the very next play, IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw his second interception returned for a touchdown, which put Iowa up 28-3.
IU’s second turnover forced came on a strip from safety Raheem Layne in the fourth quarter, which was recovered by Josh Sanguinetti. IU lost the turnover margin battle to Iowa 3-2.
“I want us to be better,” Allen said. “In games like that when the offense is struggling, I want the defense to take the game over and create takeaways, create field position and maybe even score if we have to. Somebody has got to step up when the offense is struggling. That, for me, is the expectation for that side of the ball.”
MATTHEWS INJURED
Starting safety Devon Matthews left the game in the second quarter with an apparent hand injury. Trainers were taping up the hand during the game. Allen had no immediate update on the status of Matthews following the game.
“I’m concerned about (Matthews),” Allen said. “He’s got some things we’ve got to get figured out.”
Sanguinetti replaced Matthews for the remainder of the game.
ELLIS OUT, SWINTON SUSPENDED
Sophomore running back David Ellis did not make the trip due to a lower leg injury. Also, IU announced before the game wide receiver Javon Swinton was suspended for violating team rules.
With Ellis out, Stephen Carr started at running back for the Hoosiers, with sophomore Tim Baldwin the No. 2 back. IU also brought walk-on running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter, freshman running back David Holloman and Indiana State transfer Chris Childers in the position group. Ervin-Poindexter and Childers were used primarily on third down for pass protection. Childers finished with 14 yards rushing, with Baldwin rushing for 12 yards.
ETC.
Chris Campbell went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts with kicks of 36 and 41 yards to improve to 14-for-15 in his Indiana career. … IU’s starting offensive line includes Matthew Bedford at right tackle, Tim Weaver at right guard, Dylan Powell at center, Mike Katic at left guard and Caleb Jones at left tackle. … Ty Fryfogle had a team-high 84 yards receiving for the Hoosiers, with 37 of those yards coming after the catch.
