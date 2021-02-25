As Trayce Jackson-Davis and Al Durham scored at will early on Wednesday night against Rutgers, Indiana needed one more player to step up to keep the defense for the Scarlet Knights honest.
But IU suffered a blow when second-leading scorer and sophomore guard Armaan Franklin sat out the second half after reaggravating a lower leg injury, and the Hoosiers were unable to regroup in a frustrating 74-63 loss to Rutgers at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey.
“Armaan aggravated his foot, ankle, Achilles, I’m not sure which one it was in the first half of the game and wasn’t able to go in the second half,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “So that’s why he didn’t play.”
The 6-foot-4 Franklin, who entered the game averaging 12.2 points, went 0-of-3 from the field in 16 minutes with no points, one rebound, two assists and one turnover.
Franklin also is one of IU’s most reliable perimeter defenders, and without him on the floor, Rutgers guards Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. were able to get better looks at the basket. Baker and Harper each scored 20 points, going a combined 10-of-18 from 3-point range.
Freshman guard Trey Galloway started for Franklin in the second half and wound up with four points, two rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes.
“Maybe Armaan not playing the second half had a lot to do with our ability to make things happen,” Miller said. “But in, just in general, our competitiveness and what we were trying to do … it wasn’t there in the start of the second half, and (Rutgers) took complete advantage of us. They were a much more aggressive team.”
THOMPSON WEARS FACE SHIELD
Franklin wasn’t the only IU player banged up Wednesday. Junior forward Race Thompson played wearing a face shield after being accidentally hit in the face during practice Tuesday.
The 6-8, 227-pound Thompson toughed it out, finishing with two points, nine rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes.
CAREER HIGH FOR GERONIMO
Freshman forward Jordan Geronimo posted a career-high eight points in his return to his home state. Geronimo, a Newark, New Jersey, native, provided window dressing to the final score by hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the final two minutes, going 3-of-4 from the floor and 2-of-2 from 3-point range.
It was Geronimo’s first action since Feb. 17 against Minnesota, after he sat out the Michigan State game due to a coach’s decision.
ETC.
Jackson-Davis (21 points, 11 rebounds) posted his 22nd career double-double. IU dropped to 17-5 all-time when Jackson-Davis posts a double-double … IU lost its third straight against Rutgers, with its last win against the Scarlet Knights coming March 10, 2019, when IU beat Rutgers 89-73 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
