BLOOMINGTON – Indiana worked hard during the offseason in an effort to become a better free-throw shooting team.
But the Hoosiers regressed at the line during their 71-64 loss to Arkansas on Sunday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Indiana shot just 50 percent (9-of-18) from the foul line and had several critical misses.
The biggest miss came with 1:20 left. After a Mason Jones 3-pointer put Arkansas up 67-62, freshman guard Armaan Franklin was fouled on the floor by Arkansas guard Desi Sills on a drive to the basket with 1:20 remaining. But Franklin was short on the front end of a one-and-one and in a scrum for the rebound, Jones came up with the ball for Arkansas. That allowed Arkansas to bleed more clock.
Indiana entered the game shooting 70.1 percent from the line, leading the nation in both free throws made (19.6) and free throws attempted (27.9) per game.
“You've got to step up and knock them in at home,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “And 9-of-18, that's not what we're about. We can do a better job. We've done a better job at the line here of late.
“But it's definitely something that you have to pay attention to because I think it's a very important piece to this team, making free throws. You go 9-for-18 tonight, free throws can extend leads. Free throws can stop runs.”
Indiana junior point guard Rob Phinisee was also short on a pair of free throws in the second half after Jones was whistled for a technical foul for Arkansas.
“All my free throws, I thought, really felt good,” said Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who went 4-of-9 from the line. “They were just long. But just keep going, keep getting them. Even though we don't hit them, we can still get them in foul trouble. So, still a big emphasis on the game for getting to the line.”
DURHAM EXITS EARLY
It was a tough night for Indiana junior guard Al Durham, who was whistled for a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected with 7:18 left in the first half.
Replays showed Durham lifted his arms during a defensive possession while fronting Arkansas forward Adrio Bailey. As Durham lifted his arm, his elbow made contact with Bailey’s chin.
“I find it very hard to believe that Al would do anything malicious. He's not that type of guy,” Miller said. “If he did, obviously it's on him. He made a mistake.
“But I didn't see the play. In talking to the officials, they were adamant, 110 percent that was the right and proper call. So you have to believe that. But Al is not the type of guy that's looking to do anything crazy out there. So if it happened, it happened.”
ETC.
With the loss to Arkansas, Indiana was unable to finish off a perfect record in non-conference games. … Indiana went 10-1 in non-conference games, which included wins over Notre Dame and No. 17 Florida State. … Indiana ended up its three-game stretch in 13 months against Arkansas 1-2, with its lone win coming last March at Assembly Hall in the second round of the NIT. The Hoosiers won that game 63-60.
