With forwards Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis in foul trouble throughout the game, Indiana was in search for a spark off the bench Thursday night at No. 4 Iowa.
The Hoosiers received it from an unlikely source.
Freshman forward Jordan Geronimo finished with seven points, one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes during IU’s 81-69 upset of the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Geronimo also bodied up Iowa's 6-foot-11, 265-pound forward Luka Garza throughout the night, making things uncomfortable for him throughout the game. Garza, the Big Ten’s leading scorer, still wound up with 28 points but needed to work to get his baskets, going 10-of-22 from the field.
“Best game he’s played as an Indiana player,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “His contribution tonight was awesome in terms of how he brought energy, how physical he was. I mean, he was guarding Luka Garza. He did just as good a job as anyone else on the team. I think it just goes to show when your attitude is right and you prepare the right way, you won’t get in and worry a lot. You just do what you do.”
Geronimo was playing in just his 10th game of the season and his first since Jan. 10 against Nebraska after sitting out last week’s loss to rival Purdue. In addition to playing tough defense, Geronimo came up with some baskets down the stretch. Including a finish in the lane that tied the score at 55 and a dunk that put IU ahead 62-55 with 4:40 left.
“Jordan has really been down on himself a little bit the last couple of weeks,” Jackson-Davis said. “So this week in practice we put an emphasis on getting his confidence back up, and he came in after practice this week really amped up and ready to play. He did a really, really good job guarding one of the best players in the country, I mean, 10-for-22 shooting, that’s hard to do, and then doing it as a freshman -- I’m really proud of him honestly, really, really proud of him.”
Miller said it was a tough balancing act dealing with Garza. Thompson picked up two fouls within the first four minutes of the game, and Jackson-Davis and Thompson both played with four fouls down the stretch but stayed disciplined in their defensive principles and avoided picking up a fifth foul. Garza wound up with four turnovers as IU players were able to come in quick with some doubles and frustrate him into mistakes.
“Early on, we let him get it where he wanted to get it,” Miller said. “It’s hard to help when he catches it so close, when a guy catches it so close, when a guy catches it where he wants to catch it and I think as the game wore on we started to do a better job. I thought the quickness level of Jordan, the quickness level of our perimeter people being able to swarm the ball when he kind of turned his back was sort of a big deal.”
SIGNATURE WIN
IU’s win over Iowa was a signature win for the Hoosiers and for Miller. It was the highest ranked victory for IU during Miller’s four-year tenure. During the 2018-19 season under Miller, IU beat No. 6 Michigan State twice.
It was also the highest ranked win for the Hoosiers since the start of the 2016-17 season, when IU knocked off No. 3 North Carolina 76-67 on Nov. 30 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
