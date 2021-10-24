BLOOMINGTON -- Tight end Peyton Hendershot still believes Indiana’s offense has the potential to break through and play better.
Hendershot became IU’s all-time receptions leader for tight ends with five catches for 35 yards and a TD on Saturday night during IU’s 54-7 loss to No. 5 Ohio State. He scored IU’s lone touchdown on a 12-yard pass from quarterback Jack Tuttle in the first quarter that tied the score at 7.
Hendershot has posted 119 career receptions for 1,277 yards and 12 TDs. A North Salem native, Hendershot only trails Ted Bolser in yardage (1,337) and scores (15). He sits 17th all-time on the program's receptions list.
“You can see how good our offense can be with that first drive,” Hendershot said. “I don't know how many plays, but we kept going, marched down the field and scored.”
As one of IU’s six team captains, Hendershot said it’s important to make sure his teammates maintain a positive attitude after dropping to 2-5 on the season and 0-4 in Big Ten play.
“I feel like all we need is one game to get going and rolling,” Hendershot said. “All it takes is one game to get the team's confidence back. I think we must keep our head down and keep doing the work. Everything you do in the dark comes to the light.”
ROTATING QBs
Indiana head coach Tom Allen explained why he rotated true freshman quartertback Donaven McCulley with walk-on quarterback Grant Gremel after Jack Tuttle went down with an injury in the first quarter.
“Grant has taken some reps in practice,” Allen said. “But there was some times it felt like Donaven was a little bit rattled, you know, and just kind of get him calmed down. And just wanted to see him progress through that.”
McCulley made his first career completion, a 30-yard pass to receiver Ty Fryfogle. He finished 1-of-6 and added 9 yards rushing. Gremel completed 3 of 4 passes for 9 yards.
“Grant, obviously, is a guy that can throw the ball,” Allen said. “But, yeah, that was never a thought going into the season. But you got starters down. And your No. 2 goes down. And now you got one scholarship quarterback left healthy, and that's Donaven. So you've just got to battle.”
ETC.
Fryfogle moved into ninth on the Hoosiers' receiving yardage list with 2,086 with a 30-yard reception in the second half. Shane Wynn (2011-14) sits in eighth place with 2,198 … Cornerback Jaylin Williams had the first two pass breakup game of his career and finished with a team-high seven tackles.
