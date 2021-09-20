BLOOMINGTON – Indiana enters its fourth game of the season Saturday at Western Kentucky (8 p.m., CBS Sports Network) with issues that still need be resolved.
The most pressing of those concerns for the Hoosiers is taking care of the football.
IU (1-2) has turned the ball over seven times in three games, which include six interceptions from starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who threw only four picks in seven games all last season.
“You can’t beat good teams turning the ball over the rate that we are,” Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “We’ve thrown more interceptions in three games than we did the entire year last year, so you can’t do that.”
IU’s turnover margin of minus-2 through three games ranks tied for 12th in the Big Ten with Northwestern, while the six interceptions by Penix are the most for a Big Ten quarterback.
“We talk about protecting the football at a high level, and we've not done that in the two games that we've lost,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said.
Sheridan said coaches were concerned about turnovers based on how IU’s offense performed in camp.
“We’ve been working on it,” Sheridan said. “We’ve been emphasizing it, and we need to coach it better because it’s something we certainly took a lot of pride in, and we still do, but we just -- the results are the results. You can’t defend that. The numbers are the numbers, and so we need to do a better job.”
Much of the turnover problems have centered on the accuracy and decision-making of Penix, who is coming off his second surgery to repair a torn ACL last November. Allen doesn’t think trusting the knee coming off the surgery has been a factor in Penix’s struggles.
“I didn't feel like it was worrying about anything other than just trying to do too much, and you just can't in that situation,” Allen said. “There's times where he made big throws in the past under duress, and even in this game, he took one of the biggest shots of the game -- the third-down throw to D.J. Matthews across the middle -- which was a huge play, great throw. He got hit really, really hard and dove, ran, got a key first down and ran out of bounds and got hit as he was going out of bounds on another key situation. So he's showing growth and progress in that and confidence in his knee.”
PENIX OK, STILL THE STARTER
Allen said X-Rays on Penix’s non-throwing hand were negative and he will remain the starting quarterback Saturday against Western Kentucky.
“Michael Penix is our starting quarterback, and I believe in him with 100% of my heart and know that our team feels the same way,” Allen said. “Again, we're going through this together.”
In evaluating the film, Sheridan said Penix showed flashes of the big-play ability that made him an elite quarterback last season. Penix was able to connect on one big throw downfield, the 44-yard pass to Matthews, and had another potential big gain downfield that wide receiver Ty Fryfogle dropped.
“If you were honest about it and looked at moments in the game on Saturday, we would all recognize that Mike made some special plays,” Sheridan said. “The focus is to eliminate the real bad ones, and that’s our challenge. Mike knows that, and I’m responsible, just like Mike is, for that, and so we share that responsibility.”
ALLEN: NOT TARGETING
Allen had a chance to review the targeting call that led to the ejection of Micah McFadden and disagreed with it.
“Totally disagree with the call,” Allen said. “It's unfortunate, and, yes, we've turned it in and (are) still in the process of going through that evaluation. But, yeah, (I) don't agree with the call at all.”
McFadden knew he contacted helmets with Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder at the time of the play.
“I knew on the field it happened, but I didn’t think they would see it or call it because it was so fast,” McFadden said. “But once they said they were reviewing for targeting, I was pretty sure it would be me.”
Thomas Allen replaced McFadden at linebacker and finished with two tackles and also had a roughing-the-passer penalty on a blitz in the second half. Cincinnati gained 298 of its 328 yards after McFadden was ejected. Indiana defensive coordinator Charlton Warren said no specific adjustments were made in McFadden’s absence.
“We’ve got a lot of experienced football players, and we need those guys to make plays, period,” Warren said. “We hated to lose Micah in that situation, for sure. He brings a lot of energy, juice and leadership to our defense. There’s no discounting that. But that’s no reason or excuse for us not performing the way we need to perform on defense.”
MATTHEWS RETURNING
IU’s defense will receive a boost this week with the return of All-Big Ten strong safety Devon “Monster” Matthews, who has sat out the last two weeks with an upper body injury he suffered during IU’s season opener at Iowa. Matthews finished last season with 40 tackles, one sack, one interception and six pass breakups.
“He practiced with us last night, which is great,” Allen said. “Yeah, I expect him to be fully back and ready to go, which will be great for our secondary.”
UNDER THE LIGHTS
IU’s game at No. 6 Penn State on Oct. 2 is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will air on ABC. Last season, the Hoosiers posted a thrilling 36-35 overtime win over Penn State in their season opener, which sparked a breakthrough 6-2 season in 2020.
