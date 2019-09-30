BLOOMINGTON – To Indiana football coach Tom Allen, the Hoosiers are past the point of moral victories.
IU (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) competed hard and nearly picked up its first signature win in Allen’s two-plus season tenure but fell short in a 40-31 loss at No. 25 Michigan State on Saturday.
“Continue to be disappointed in the outcome but encouraged by the progress overall,” Allen said.
Allen was frank with his team in a film session Monday, going through mistakes in the small details that added up to the Hoosiers being unable to hold a 24-21 fourth-quarter lead on the road.
“I just got after our guys,” Allen said. “I was very hard on them in some areas in accountability. As I told our team today, the film creates accountability because everything that happens on game day shows up on film, and the film never lies.”
Allen also was asked about his sideline confrontation with defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, which was caught by cameras during the Big Ten Network broadcast. It occurred after IU’s defense surrendered a 26-yard touchdown pass with 33 seconds left in the first half, which put the Spartans up 21-14 at halftime.
“If you saw that interaction, you just know who I am,” Allen said. “I'm a pretty fiery guy. I love Kane, and we're really close. I'm going to rip his tail when his tail needs to be ripped.
“But the bottom line is it was right before half. It was that whole thing there -- we needed to get a stop. Hey, I'm OK with that. Like I said, I'm not ever going to sit here and apologize for being fiery and intense because no sense in apologizing. It's going to happen again.”
The Hoosiers get their first bye week of the season before facing Rutgers at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 12 for homecoming. Allen has three goals during the bye week, to give his players a physical and mental rest, to get players healthy and to work on fundamentals. Allen said IU will practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday during the bye week. Allen expects to have defensive lineman Juan Harris and defensive back Reese Taylor back for Rutgers, while cornerback A’Shon Riggins remains questionable.
Allen was asked by Hall of Fame IU radio voice Don Fischer what it will take for the Hoosiers to finish a close game against a ranked opponent. IU and Michigan State were tied at 31 before the Hoosiers allowed nine points in the final five seconds on a field goal and a fumble recovered in the end zone.
“We have to put ourselves in the position to be able to execute at the high level in those moments,” Allen said. “Part of it is talent. That's where recruiting comes in.
“Part of it is depth because when you don't have enough depth the fatigue sets in. You make a mental mistake because you're mentally tired. To me we're addressing those things, but we've got to get it done on the football field.”
PENIX HONORED
For the second time in three games, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was named Big Ten freshman of the week.
Coming back from a shoulder injury, all Penix did in his first career Big Ten road start was complete 33 of 42 passes for 286 yards with three touchdowns passing and one TD rushing.
“Just really encouraged by the way he handled the moment,” Allen said. “It wasn't too big for him, and he was very poised and very effective in what he was able to do.”
HOOPS CAPTAINS
The Indiana men’s basketball team named senior guard Devonte Green and junior guard Al Durham as its two team captains Monday.
Green, in his fourth year with the Hoosiers, is IU’s top returning scorer, averaging 9.4 points last season with 85 assists. He also shot a team-best 41 percent from 3-point range last season.
Durham, in his third year with the Hoosiers, averaged 8.3 points with 54 assists last season while leading IU in free-throw shooting percentage (73.6 percent from the line).
Green has appeared in 91 career games, while Durham has started 39 games in his first two seasons at IU.
“Devonte and Al have earned the respect of their teammates and coaching staff,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said.
