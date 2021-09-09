BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana is heading into its home opener Saturday against Idaho (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) with some holes to fill in the secondary due to recent injuries.
On Thursday, IU head coach Tom Allen said strong safety Devon Matthews will be out with an upper body injury, while nickel cornerback Jaylin Williams is doubtful with an injury sustained this week in practice.
With Matthews out, Josh Sanguinetti is in line to make his first career start at strong safety. Sanguinetti had two tackles and a fumble recovery against Iowa after Matthews left the game with the injury he sustained in the second quarter.
“I was prepared,” Sanguinetti said. “Coach always says, 'Be prepared.' So I was confident when I went in there.”
Out of University School in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, Sanguinetti was a four-star prospect who played youth football against teammate and All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen. He switched from receiver to defense when he got to high school, where as a ball-hawking safety he amassed 24 interceptions in his high school career.
Coming in as a freshman in 2019, coaches moved Sanguinetti from safety to cornerback. But Sanguinetti moved back to safety last year.
“We thought he had coverage skills to play corner, and then when we moved him to safety, it was a smooth transition,” IU safeties coach Jason Jones said. “I mean, he understood. He’s a smart guy, so he understands the defense, and he knows what’s going on in the back end.
“So him having, being smart like he is, having a football IQ, that made the transition easier, and then he’s a physical guy. He knows how to track the ball when the ball is in the air, coming down and fitting in the run, and in fall camp he just worked. He did the things he was supposed to do. He studies, doesn’t make a lot of mistakes.”
At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Sanguinetti is still spending time with strength coach Aaron Wellman to fill out his frame.
“I’m just eating, five meals a day,” Sanguinetti said.
If Williams can’t play, Allen said cornerbacks Chris Keys and Larry Tracy III will see more time in the secondary rotation behind starters Mullen and Reese Taylor. Allen said Keys, a redshirt freshman from Collins, Mississippi, has the physical gifts to develop into a high-level cornerback.
“He’s one of those guys we’ve always felt -- he’s got the most length of any of those guys in that room, runs as good as anybody in that room,” Allen said. “But I think it’s time for him to take that next step. That’s my challenge to him, just to elevate himself.”
HAGGARD, ELLIS BACK
IU did get some good injury news on the offensive side of the ball as offensive lineman Luke Haggard returned to practice this week after sitting out the Iowa game. Running back/kick returner David Ellis will be back after sitting out more than three weeks with a lower leg injury.
Allen said Haggard, who appeared in six games and made four starts at left tackle last season, will likely be one of the five starters on the offensive line Saturday against Idaho.
“Bottom line is yes, we want to get our best five guys on the field,” Allen said. “Unfortunately for last week, the group that’s going to be taking the field on Saturday was the one we thought was going to be taking the field against Iowa until Luke got injured in practice.”
Ellis, who has amassed 1,037 all-purpose yards and scored two TDs in his IU career, could help spark IU’s offense and special teams after the Hoosiers failed to score a TD in their 34-6 loss at Iowa.
FIXING THE LINE
IU’s offensive line was among the most disappointing units during the Iowa loss. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was pressured six times and sacked once. The line also failed to consistently open holes in the run game, as the Hoosiers gained just 77 yards on 2.5 yards per carry.
“We’ve got to clean up what we did from Game 1 to Game 2,” IU offensive line coach Darren Hiller said. “They always say the biggest strides for a football team go from Game 1 to Game 2, so it better show up on the field on Saturday. We’ve got to be able to run the football better, and we’ve got to be able to protect the quarterback better.”
Hiller refused to give the absence of Haggard as an excuse for IU’s offensive line struggles against the Hawkeyes. With Haggard out, IU went with a starting lineup that included Matthew Bedford at right tackle and Tim Weaver at right guard, with Weaver making his first career start.
“Next man up mentality,” Hiller said. “You’ve got to go with the guys who are ready to stay. We’ll have five of them out there on Saturday. The five that we put out there we will feel like are the best five guys who will help us win the football game.”
Returning guard Dylan Powell started at center ahead of Michigan transfer Zach Carpenter, though Hiller said the competition at that spot remains ongoing.
“Just in the (Iowa) game with the crowd noise and all of those things, he’s had a little more experience and he’s played a little more football than some of the other guys,” Hiller said. “I was looking for an opportunity to see what some of the other guys could do in the game, but we just didn’t have any flow.”
