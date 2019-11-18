BLOOMINGTON – Indiana freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis earned Big Ten freshman of the week honors following his performances against North Alabama and Troy.
The 6-foot-9 Jackson Davis averaged 18.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks in the two games. After finishing with a career-high 20 points and eight rebounds against UNA, Jackson-Davis recorded his second career double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds against Troy.
A former McDonald’s All-American from Center Grove in Greenwood, Jackson-Davis has started all four games this season, averaging 14.5 points, a team-high 9.5 rebounds and a team-high 2.5 blocks.
Indiana (4-0) next plays Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Princeton.
SOCCER PUNCHES DANCE CARD
The Indiana men’s soccer team has reached the NCAA Tournament for the 33rd straight season as the No. 5 overall seed.
The 33-year streak is the longest in the country. IU (14-2-4) will play Sunday at noon at Bill Armstrong Stadium against the winner of a matchup between Loyola-Chicago and Kentucky.
The Hoosiers clinched their second straight Big Ten Tournament title Sunday with a win over Michigan in penalty kicks after the teams played to a scoreless tie in regulation and overtime. IU also won the Big Ten regular-season title this season.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL RISES
The Indiana women’s basketball team moved up three spots to No. 18 in the AP poll Monday to improve its highest ranking in school history. The Hoosiers improved to 4-0 with a 91-51 win over Jackson State on Sunday at Assembly Hall.
