BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson heard boos from Indiana fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse last month against Notre Dame, and a few more groans from the crowd at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall more recently over the volume and type of shots he was taking.
Johnson turned those into cheers Sunday, finishing with 14 points and five assists during IU’s 73-60 win over Minnesota at home.
It was Johnson’s highest scoring output since scoring 20 points against Marshall on Nov. 27. He entered the game in a shooting slump, having made just 10 of his last 33 from the floor and three of his last 13 from 3-point range. But he was more efficient from the floor Sunday, going 4-of-10 from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc.
“It's something that I've got to push through because I'm working every day, and I work on my craft every day,” Johnson said. “My team believes in me, and I'm going to continue to work for them.”
Indiana coach Mike Woodson stood up for Johnson last month, saying on his radio show it was wrong for IU fans to boo him.
“It means a lot,” Johnson said. “I mean, when I first came in, he told me he had my back, and that was just the case scenario today, that he really had to have my back. That's the only person that I need to believe in me because he's my coach, and he's the only person that matters.”
Johnson scored IU’s final five points of the first half on a 3-pointer and pair of free throws to put IU up 39-29 at halftime. He scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half.
Woodson intends to continue to coach Johnson and the rest of the point guards on IU’s roster hard.
“I'm trying to give all these guys confidence, but I'm also still trying to coach them, too,” Woodson said. “That's a part of coaching. There's some tough love there. I'm tough on point guards. I've always been that way. But he's still learning. He's trying to figure me out.”
STAYING SELFLESS
Woodson praised senior Rob Phinisee for accepting his role as a backup point guard. Phinisee scored 12 of his 13 points in the first half, helping IU jump to a 39-29 halftime lead.
“I look at Rob, he never once complained that X (Johnson) was starting and going to be the starter,” Woodson said. “I brought (Johnson) here from Pitt to start. That was never an issue with (Phinisee).
“For me, being his coach, that means a lot because, again, it means you're buying into winning. You're all about team. Everybody can't start. I've always said, it ain't who starts. It's who finishes the game.”
FREE THROWS
• IU sophomore point guard Khristian Lander was held on for precautionary reasons with a sore leg.
• Trayce Jackson-Davis posted his sixth double-double of the season (13 points, 12 rebounds). IU improved to 5-1 this season when Jackson-Davis posts a double-double.
