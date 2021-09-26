BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Indiana’s 33-31 win at Western Kentucky on Saturday night came at a price.
The Hoosiers lost starting receiver/punt returner D.J. Matthews to a knee injury after a muffed punt he recovered early in the first quarter. Cornerback Jaylin Williams later sustained a concussion in the third quarter after a long WKU pass completion, when the receiver’s leg inadvertently kicked Williams’ helmet.
Matthews returned to the field on crutches and in a knee brace in the second half.
“Don’t know about D.J. for sure,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said. “It’s his knee. It doesn’t look good. Concerned about it for sure. Obviously will have an MRI to find out what that’s going to be. And then it looked to me Jaylin Williams will be a concussion, that whole process he will go through.”
Matthews entered the WKU game as IU’s leading receiver with 13 catches for 165 yards and had one rushing TD and one punt return for a TD.
With Matthews out and David Ellis also hobbled early in the game with leg problems, Jacolby Hewitt stepped up in the slot and finished with a career-high 41 yards on four catches.
CAMPBELL’S MULLIGAN
IU kicker Charles Campbell was glad to get a second chance after missing a 51-yard attempt when Western Kentucky jumped offside in the second quarter.
“I’m a big golfer, so I believe in a breakfast ball,” Campbell said. “So it was great to have that happen in my first field goal. I just didn’t hit it that well.”
Campbell improved to 7-for-7 on field goal attempts for the 2021 season.
“I choose not to think about a single thing when I kick,” Campbell said. “I go out and I trust everything I put into it. Doing good, it takes a lot of hard work, and I try to trust that.”
MONSTER’S RETURN
IU safety Devon “Monster” Matthews made an impact in his return from an upper body injury, finishing with eight tackles, including one tackle for loss.
Matthews was in on a 4th-and-1 stop in the second quarter, teaming with linebacker Micah McFadden to force WKU to turn the ball over on downs at IU’s 23-yard line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.