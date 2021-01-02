Takeaways, tackling and effort are the three mantras the Indiana defense has lived by during head coach Tom Allen’s four-year tenure.
But the takeaways didn’t come Saturday, and it played a big role in IU’s 26-20 loss to Ole Miss at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida.
IU, which entered the game leading the country in interceptions with 17, failed to come up with a turnover against the Rebels. Meanwhile, IU turned the ball over twice, with quarterback Jack Tuttle throwing a first-half interception and receiver Whop Philyor losing a fumble in the third quarter.
“You talk about the turnovers that you knew we had on offense and then we didn’t get on defense,” Allen said. “That’s minus-two, and that’s how you win football games is creating takeaways and being plus in those categories.”
It was the first game this season in which the Hoosiers failed to force a takeaway. IU’s best chance came early, when cornerback Reese Taylor jumped a sideline route. But Taylor was unable to hold on to the hard throw from Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Had Taylor held onto it, he had daylight in front of him and likely would have returned it for a touchdown.
Allen said the Ole Miss up-tempo offense made it hard to disguise coverages, which IU had relied on to get interceptions throughout the 2020 season.
“It’s hard to do that because you are just trying to get lined up to play the snap,” Allen said. “You’ve got to be able to give them different looks and different things to match up with them.”
RECORD DAY FOR CAMPBELL
It was a record day for IU sophomore kicker Charles Campbell, who connected on field goals of 50 and 53 yards against Ole Miss on Saturday. The 53-yard field goal for Campbell was not only a career long, but it set a record for an Indiana kicker in a bowl game.
Campbell said it was easy to adjust to kicking on a grass field at Raymond James Stadium.
“I grew up on a grass field kicking back at my high school,” Campbell said. “We got turf, I think, after I left. I mean, I like grass better than turf.”
Campbell, who finished his first full season as IU’s starting kicker making 10 of 11 attempts, also credited long snapper Sean Wracher and holder Haydon Whitehead.
“When you have a snapper and holder like I do, Sean and Haydon, they make it like a walk in the park,” Campbell said.
RECORD DAY FOR PHILYOR
It also was a record day for IU senior receiver Whop Philyor, who had 18 catches for 82 yards in the return to his native Tampa. The 18 catches set both an Outback Bowl record and an IU school record.
It was an up and down day for Philyor, who lost 12 yards on a catch trying to reverse field in the first half and lost a fumble in the third quarter. He came up with a 6-yard catch on 4th-and-3 in the fourth quarter during IU’s game-tying touchdown drive.
“Whop is a special player,” IU quarterback Jack Tuttle said. “He's a really special player. I think all these guys, these receivers, are phenomenal. Getting him the ball is super important.”
SCOTT SHINES IN LOSS
IU junior running back Stevie Scott III had a strong showing in his first career bowl game, with 99 yards rushing, 34 yards receiving and two TDs. In reaching 10 TDs for the third straight season, Scott joined Anthony Thompson (1986-89) and Antwaan Randle El (1998-01) as the only IU players to record 10 or more rushing TDs in three straight years.
Scott admitted it was a little frustrating whistles were blown quick on some of his runs when forward progress was stopped. He still felt more yards to gain forward on some plays.
“Especially me being a running back, just moving the pile forward, that's something we like to do,” Scott said. “That's something that the O-line loves to do. Got me a little frustrated they was blowing the whistle so quick. We were still playing ball.”
