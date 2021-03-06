WEST LAFAYETTE -- Indiana’s struggles to put the ball in the basket continued Saturday at rival Purdue.
Turnovers and poor perimeter shooting once again contributed to IU’s 67-58 loss to the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena. The Hoosiers went just 1-of-13 from 3-point range in the first half, falling behind 29-20 at halftime. It didn’t get much better in the second half, as Indiana finished shooting 38.5% from the field and 21.7% (5-of-23) from beyond the arc.
“We’re just struggling shooting the ball,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “Probably about 11 of them were good looks. You make two or three of them, it’s a different game. You know all in all, the last two games, the last two-and-a-half games, we’re not shooting the ball well from the perimeter, and you are not going to be able to win in this league without shooting the ball a little bit.”
In IU’s last three games, the Hoosiers have averaged just 57.7 points. With IU’s shooting struggles, teams have bottled up leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was held below his scoring average for a third straight game. Jackson-Davis has averaged just 10.7 points over his last three games, which has contributed heavily to IU’s five-game losing streak.
“It’s been a rough five games,” Jackson-Davis said. “Three out of the five we’ve been in to win, and we’ve dropped them. But going into the Big Ten Tournament, we’ve just got to reset our batteries and be ready and locked in and have a good week of practice, getting ready to go into it.”
Indiana also was bottled up on the offensive boards, scoring just two second-chance points and two fast-break points. The Hoosiers turned the ball over 12 times, with Purdue scoring 15 points off those miscues.
Miller was pleased with IU’s defensive effort in holding Purdue to 47.9% from the floor while forcing 15 turnovers.
“If we keep that going here, we’re going to find a way to break back through,” Miller said. “But, at some point, we’re going to have to make some open shots.”
THOMPSON BANGED UP
Junior forward Race Thompson played with a face shield after re-aggravating the fracture near his nose earlier in the week against Michigan State. But Thompson rolled his ankle while making a shot in the second half against Purdue.
Thompson returned to the game briefly before checking himself out. In 21 minutes, Thompson finished with four points, three rebounds and two assists.
“We’ll have to see,” Miller said. “I don’t know if it was anything more than an ankle but definitely couldn’t continue.”
With Thompson ailing, Purdue took advantage on the boards, outrebounding Indiana 37-24. Though it didn’t make a huge impact in the game, as Purdue wound up with just five second-chance points.
IU also played its third straight game without starting guard Armaan Franklin, who is out with a foot injury.
UNTIMELY TECHNICAL
IU’s bench was whistled for a technical with 5:07 remaining and the Hoosiers trailing 51-42. Brandon Newman hit both technical free throws to put Purdue up 53-42.
Miller said he didn’t receive any clarification for the reason the technical was called.
“I’m not sure who got the technical foul,” Miller said. “They explained it to me. It was on the bench. I have no idea what was said. I know there was no warning to me, and to be honest with you, when you look at it, you have to ask at the time of that game is that what was really needed? I guess that was really the question. Could someone tell me or someone who was at the scorer’s table, could you stop what was going on?
“I know it didn’t play a big role in the game up until that point, so with five minutes to go in the game, guys are battling hard, both teams. Very, very tough call and going to need some clarification on what was said, specifically, because it looked like he came all the way across the floor as if somebody was talking directly at him. So we have to figure it out, but it was a big play, late in the game. It took away some of the vibe of the game.”
