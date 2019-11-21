BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana sophomore wide receiver Whop Philyor remains in concussion protocol and is questionable for IU’s home finale Saturday against No. 12 Michigan.
Philyor, who has a team-high 61 catches for 863 yards and three TDs, was knocked out of the first quarter of IU’s game against Penn State last week after absorbing helmet-to-helmet contact with a pair of Nittany Lions defenders.
“He’s still in the protocol,” IU football coach Tom Allen said Thursday.
Allen has confidence IU’s other receivers will help pick up the slack if the speedy Philyor can’t play. With Philyor out, junior Ty Fryfogle had a career-high 131 yards on five catches with a touchdown. Freshman David Ellis filled in for Philyor in the slot and added seven catches for 85 yards.
“Great group,” Allen said. “Fry(fogle) has flexibility. He’s probably our most versatile guy. David Ellis is a guy we can plug in there and do some great things, so it’s a very good room, a deep room right now. So we’ll see. We’d obviously love to have (Philyor) but if not, next man up.”
CALL FOR SUPPORT
Allen took center court at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Wednesday during a media timeout in IU’s 79-54 win over Princeton and received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Joined by team captains Coy Cronk, Nick Westbrook and Peyton Ramsey, Allen’s message was to come out and support the Hoosiers for their home finale. IU has averaged paid crowds of 40,758 in its first five home dates in 53,000-seat Memorial Stadium.
Allen explained Thursday why he considers fan support important to the football program.
“As a player, when you run out there and see the place packed, there’s just something different, the feeling you get, the support during the game,” Allen said. “The noise level is critical. It affects us on third downs, when their offense is on the field, communication, you can create mistakes for your opponent.”
NATIONAL RECOGNITION
With IU (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) closing in on the chance to win eight games for the first time since 1993, Allen was named one of 22 semifinals for the George Munger national coach of the year award.
The list of semifinalists includes Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and fellow Big Ten head coaches Ryan Day (Ohio State), P.J. Fleck (Minnesota) and James Franklin (Penn State).
Allen wasn’t expecting the nomination and gave credit to his coaching staff.
“We’ve got a great group of coaches, and it’s everybody,” Allen said. “It’s the players. It’s how they are performing.”
DEBOER VS. BROWN
One of the interesting side notes within Saturday’s matchup between Indiana and Michigan could be the chess match that takes place between Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer and Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.
A Broyles Award nominee this season, DeBoer has led IU to the top-ranked passing offense (314.3 ypg) and second-ranked overall offense (448 ypg) in the Big Ten.
Brown is considered one of the top defensive minds in college football and has the Wolverines playing at a high level defensively of late. Michigan lost four defensive starters to the NFL Draft coming into the season and struggled defensively coming out of the gate, giving up an average of 25.7 points in its first three games. But during a current three-game win streak, the Wolverines have allowed an average of just 10.3 points.
“Coach Brown, with what he’s doing with his group, he’s having a lot of fun with them,” DeBoer said. “You can tell he’s letting them play. The thing that’s really impressive is how disciplined they are with what they do. They come at you at a lot of different ways. They are going to keep you off balance. Up front, there’s just a lot of things happening …
“Certainly a challenge on our end to schematically be sound and put our guys in good positions to be attacking the things they are attacking in the way that they play. … Our slogan, our thing that we’re going to talk about in the offense, is we’re going to respect who we are going to play each and every week, but we’re also going to believe in who we are.”
SHRINE GAME INVITES
Indiana fifth-year senior right guard Simon Stepaniak and fifth-year senior wide receiver Nick Westbrook have accepted invites to the East-West Shrine Game, a showcase event for college seniors entering the NFL Draft.
Stepaniak has started 21 of IU’s last 22 games and 29 overall in his career. The 6-foot-4, 321-pound Stepaniak anchors an offensive line that has allowed just 15 sacks in 10 games, which shares the Big Ten lead and ranks 28th nationally.
Westbrook has posted six career 100-yard receiving games. This season, Westbrook has 31 catches for 387 yards and four TDs.
The East-West Shrine Game will be held Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Tropicana Dome in St. Petersburg, Fla., and will air on NFL Network.
