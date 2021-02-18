BLOOMINGTON – Indiana point guard Rob Phinisee has dealt with his share of struggles during an up-and-down junior season.
But the 6-foot-1 Phinisee played an important role in IU’s 82-72 win over Minnesota on Wednesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Phinisee finished with 10 points and six assists, his first double-digit scoring game since matching a career-high with 18 points Jan. 21 at Iowa. Defensively, Phinisee made Minnesota star Marcus Carr work for his 19 points, as the junior point guard went 7-of-16 from the floor.
“Rob did what we needed him to do tonight,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “Rob, I thought, was much more aggressive off the dribble. He was able to get to the basket three or four times. I don’t care if he misses a shot. I really don’t. I just want him to be aggressive and make the right reads offensively. If he’s open, shoot it. If somebody else is open, pass it. And guard like crazy.”
Phinisee had averaged just 3.8 points and 2.8 assists over his last five games. But Miller said Phinisee’s value to IU goes beyond scoring.
“He’s been, in my opinion, worrying about offense too much,” Miller said. “Worrying about if his shot is going to go in, worrying about a turnover here and there and he starts to get dead on his feet. We don’t need Rob to do anything other than try like crazy to be the leader on defense, push our ball, make guys better, shoot when you are open.
“I think tonight he kept it simple, and he worked really hard against a really good player. He had a difficult scheme, and it wasn’t like he had a lot of help. He was on a lot of islands for us, and he’s going to be able to need to do that for us down the stretch for us to be able to do what we want to do.”
CAREER HIGH FOR HUNTER
Jerome Hunter scored a career-high 16 points, including several key baskets in the second half. Hunter made back-to-back 3-pointers off assists from Phinisee and Khristian Lander to put Indiana up 52-46, then added a layup and dunk during a 16-2 run that extended IU’s lead to 71-57.
Hunter is averaging 11 points over his last three games since returning from a two-game layoff that was termed a “coach’s decision” by Miller.
“I just feel like I let my team down,” Hunter said. “I’ve come back with a bigger chip on my shoulder to show everybody that I apologize and that I am here to help us win some games. That’s really it.”
Miller said Hunter has played with confidence since his return. He shot 5-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from 3-point range Wednesday night
“He’s playing very physical,” Miller said. “He’s brought that back to practice when he’s gotten his opportunities to sort of go to work, and he’s playing like he’s practicing right now, and he’s playing to win.
“He’s got great confidence in his shot. He’s not hesitating. He’s playing through mistakes, and he’s giving us a little physicality, a little bit of ruggedness, which we need. But he’s going to play a big role here hopefully down the stretch. He can shoot the ball. He’s given us an added weapon here in the last month-and-a-half.”
ETC.
Indiana has won its last two at home and is 6-4 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. …. The Hoosiers have won three straight against Minnesota, dating back to the 2018-19 season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.