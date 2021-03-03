Indiana junior point guard Rob Phinisee generated his best scoring game in more than a month.
But it wasn’t enough to lead IU to a critical win for its NCAA Tournament hopes. Instead, the Hoosiers lost 64-58 at Michigan State on Tuesday night, dropping their fourth straight game to fall to 12-13 on the season.
Phinisee wound up with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists, going 6-of-16 from the floor and sinking the only two 3-pointers of the game IU. With six baskets and four assists, Phinisee had a hand in more than half of IU’s 18 field goals and was IU’s lone scorer in double figures. He was more aggressive going to the basket, scoring four field goals on drives in the paint.
Phinisee’s point total was his highest since scoring 18 on Jan. 21 at Iowa. He entered Tuesday night’s game having made just three of his last 22 shot attempts.
The 6-foot-1 Phinisee said the mood in the locker room postgame was looking forward to IU’s season finale Saturday at rival Purdue. It will be a homecoming game for Phinisee, a Lafayette native. The Hoosiers have lost eight straight to Purdue, dating back to the 2015-16 season.
“Just bounce back for Purdue,” Phinisee said. “It’s really big for Al (Durham) and Race (Thompson), having not beaten Purdue. Getting to bounce back tomorrow at practice, just get after it, move on to the next one."
FOUL FEST
In a physical game, Indiana and Michigan State combined for 45 fouls. The Hoosirs were whistled for 24 fouls, compared to 21 for Michigan State.
Durham fouled out for IU, while Jerome Hunter and Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with four fouls.
“We did a decent job of trying to play through it, but it’s kind of hard when, like you said, the possessions just keep stopping,” Phinisee said.
Jackson-Davis was whistled for a questionable foul on a charge in the first half, which negated a potential three-point play. Replays showed the defender, Michigan State center Malik Hall, wasn’t set.
The foul trouble limited Jackson-Davis to 27 minutes. He picked up his third foul at the 18:46 mark of the second half while going for a defensive rebound and was forced to sit for close to a four-minute stretch. When Jackson-Davis returned, he tried to force his offense, missing a driving layup badly and having another shot attempt blocked.
“It’s hard to get into rhythm when there are so many fouls,” Phinisee said. “I feel like we just tried to keep him in it. When he was in, we would throw him the ball just to try to get him rolling, but it was just a tough game, really, with all the fouls, just hard to get a rhythm.”
FRANKLIN STILL OUT
Armaan Franklin missed his second straight game with a right foot injury. Franklin, IU’s second-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game, has been missed for both his perimeter offense and defense.
Indiana coach Archie Miller said last week Franklin will be likely out the remainder of the regular season and will be re-evaluated before the start of the Big Ten Tournament from March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
