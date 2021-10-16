BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana’s banged-up secondary was without preseason All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen for a second straight game.
Cornerback Reese Taylor started but departed after one series with continued leg issues.
As a result, Indiana relied heavily on others further down the depth chart. Safety Josh Sanguinetti got his first career interception on a juggled ball, while Noah Pierre came up with his first career interception in the end zone later in the fourth quarter.
Pierre also had a team-high nine tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.
“If somebody is down, somebody has got to step up,” IU safety Devon Matthews said. “That’s what they did. They were targeted a lot. They made big plays in big games, so they did what they have to do.”
Overall, IU’s secondary helped limit Michigan State to 141 yards passing, with no passes going longer than 28 yards. Leading Michigan State receiver Jalen Nailor was held to four catches for 22 yards.
“Their pass game is impressive,” IU head coach Tom Allen said. “I was kind of more worried about that because those are just big explosive plays that just gut you.”
BIG PLAYS IN RUN GAME
Davion Ervin-Pointdexter and Chris Childers were both able to break off big runs in the first half against Michigan State. Childers had a 25-yard run, while Ervin-Poindexter went for 29 yards.
Both saw their roles increased this week with backup running back Tim Baldwin entering the transfer portal and David Ellis undergoing season-ending ankle surgery. Ervin-Poindexter had eight carries for 40 yards, while Childers had eight carries for 33 yards.
As a team, IU rushed for 134 yards on 3.7 yards per carry. Stephen Carr had a team-high 53 yards rushing and one TD and also had eight catches for 43 yards.
Carr felt some of IU’s four wide receiver formations helped open up holes in the run.
“I was just trying to make it feel like practice, same reads,” Carr said.
ETC.
Michigan State reclaimed the Old Brass Spittoon after losing to IU last year. Overall, Michigan State had won 11 of the last 13 meetings between the schools. …. In addition to helping stop the run, linebacker Micah McFadden had another strong day rushing the passer with 1.5 sacks. … Freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley saw his first career action for IU against Michigan State, completing one pass for 1 yard and adding 8 yards rushing.
