BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana enters the 2021-22 season with more depth at point guard.
The competition between returning starter Rob Phinisee, sophomore Khristian Lander and Pittsburgh transfer Xavier Johnson remains ongoing. Johnson started both games at point guard in the Bahamas last August against Serbian pro team BC Mega, with Phinisee and Lander coming off the bench. Johnson got in foul trouble in the first exhibition game but responded with a strong second game, finishing with 13 points and seven assists.
“Khristian, Xavier and Rob, they’ve all been battling,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “Khristian is starting to step up now, where he was a little behind the eight ball. I thought Xavier and Rob were kind of leading the way, which I expected.
“I feel good about our point guard play. All three got to score the ball, I think, for us to be effective. I'm pushing all three in that direction to do that.”
Lander, a former Evansville Reitz standout who reclassified to enroll last season after his junior season of high school, averaged 2.1 points with 30 assists off the bench as a freshman.
“My confidence level was a little down, but it’s back up now and that’s all I really needed,” Lander said. “Just my confidence level, my work ethic and all that will take care of itself.”
Johnson said all three point guards often hang out together off the court despite the competition on it to earn a starting role.
“We all want the same thing,” Johnson said. “We’re all trying to push each other, and we all know that we’re good, so it’s always next man up if you are not playing well.”
TRAYCE ON SHOOTING
Indiana preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis was asked about the confidence in his perimeter shooting, an aspect of the game the 6-foot-9 forward needs to develop to open up the floor for himself and others.
Jackson-Davis scored mostly in and around the basket during both exhibition games in the Bahamas in August.
“I just took what the defense gave me in the Bahamas, really,” Jackson-Davis said. “But at the same time (Coach Woodson) wants me to shoot the ball whenever I’m open. I’m in the gym every night working on my jump shot.”
Jackson-Davis has yet to attempt a 3-point shot in his IU career, but that could change this season.
“I’m just going to take what the defense gives me,” Jackson-Davis said. “If I feel like I can score at will inside, then there’s no reason to go away from that, but if they are going to give me the jumper, I’m going to let it fly.”
SOFTER SCHEDULE
Woodson was asked about IU’s non-conference schedule, which included four teams that finished in the top 100 in KenPom rankings last March and seven sub-200 ranked KenPom teams.
“We do have a couple of scrimmages with Cincinnati,” Woodson said, noting preseason scrimmages that won’t be televised or publicized. “Then we have a team we're going to scrimmage up in Louisville, Kentucky.
“But, again, I don't care who we play. I mean, I want to get this team back on top to the point where we want to be playing the Kentuckys and UCLAs and Kansases, big games. We got St. John's, Syracuse this year. They're considered big-time schools and big-time programs.”
The four KenPom Top 100 opponents include Syracuse (42), St. John’s (69), Notre Dame (85) and Marshall (92).
“We got to take 'em one game at a time,” Woodson said. “I've always felt as a coach if you're not prepared, you don't come to work, anybody can beat you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.