BLOOMINGTON – After a second tough game in three outings, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. received consolation from man’s best friend.
Penix spent Saturday night following IU’s 38-24 loss to Cincinnati at home playing with his dog, a pit bull named Giuseppe.
“Dogs are very loyal,” Penix said. “He doesn’t just know that I threw three interceptions. He doesn’t know we lost. He makes me happy, too.”
Penix and senior wide receiver Ty Fryfolge, the talented connection expected to fuel IU’s passing offense, haven’t gotten off to the kind of start they envisioned heading into the 2021 season. But both remain determined they will shake off their slumps that have factored heavily into IU’s 1-2 start.
During the Cincinnati game, Penix showed flashes of the big-play ability he demonstrated more consistently last season, connecting with wide receiver D.J. Matthews on a 44-yard strike downfield. But Penix also threw three interceptions – one in the red zone and two more that led to 11 points for the Bearcats. Overall, Penix completed 17 of 40 passes for 224 yards with two TDs and three interceptions.
“We made big plays downfield. D.J. Matthews, he contributed a lot on the explosive plays side of it,” Penix said. “Just want to take care of the ball, not put the ball in jeopardy.”
Penix has thrown a Big Ten-high six interceptions in three games, already surpassing his interception total (four) from the seven games he played in 2020. Indiana head coach Tom Allen said Penix is pressing coming off his second ACL surgery and is trying to make plays that aren’t there.
“If you look back at the film, all of my good throws are under duress, as well so I wouldn’t say it’s the duress,” Penix said. “Just make sure I take care of the ball, just knowing when to dirt it, knowing when the play is over, not trying to force stuff. You know, going into halftime, trying to force a throw that really didn’t need to be forced right then and there. So understand your situation and make sure you are just playing smart football.”
Penix could have had a second long completion Fryfogle dropped. Fryfogle, the reigning 2020 Big Ten wide receiver of the year who became the first receiver in league history to post back-to-back 200-yard receiving games against Michigan State and Ohio State, dropped three passes during the Cincinnati game. During Big Ten media days last July, Fryfogle proclaimed he wanted to be the best receiver in the country, but he hasn’t played up to that standard. For the season, Fryfogle has 11 catches for 126 yards and one TD.
“Me, personally, my performance was bad,” Fryfogle said. “As a receiver, my main goal is to catch the football, and I didn’t do my job. You know, put that in the past. I watched film, corrected it, put that in the past. It’s a new week. We had a great day of practice. Moving forward, we’re going to have a great week of practice.”
During the Cincinnati game, Fryfogle was covered by preseason All-American cornerback Ahmad Gardner. He’s also seen double teams at times early this season but refused to use that as an excuse for his early season production.
“I’m used to the coverages they were playing,” Fryfogle said. “I didn’t do my job. I didn’t do my job and catch the football great, and I’ve got to do a better job this week and be better for my teammates and my team.”
IU tight end Peyton Hendershot said it’s on the entire offense to help Penix and Fryfogle shake their early season funks.
“It’s a collective effort right now,” Hendershot said. “The offense is struggling right now. It’s like, all 11 guys on every single play doing their job. When we do that, we execute, and when we execute, we do great things. So that’s a big, big emphasis this week is just all 11 men to do their job just on time.”
HOOSIER HYSTERIA TIME SET
The time for the IU men’s and women’s preseason basketball event, Hoosier Hysteria, has been set to start at 4 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It is free to the public, but all fans are encouraged to wear a mask and donate a canned food item for the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.
Gates will open at 2:30 p.m., and the event will last 90 minutes, giving fans time to return home to watch the IU football game at Penn State, which is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.