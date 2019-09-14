BLOOMINGTON – Indiana was hopeful the experience of backup quarterback Peyton Ramsey would help ease the loss of starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. heading into Saturday’s matchup against No. 6 Ohio State.
But without consistent pass protection and a run game to support him, Ramsey was unable to move the Hoosiers up and down the field with regularity during Indiana’s 51-10 loss to Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.
Ramsey, who made 12 starts last season and threw for 322 yards against the Buckeyes in 2018, completed 19 of 33 passes for 162 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. Ramsey had an early 20-yard scramble in the first quarter that set up a field goal but was sacked four times and as a result wound up with just 14 yards rushing.
Ramsey prepared all week as if he was going to start and felt confident heading into the game.
“They did a good job of knocking us out of our rhythm early,” Ramsey said. “They came out with a lot of confidence, I think, especially in pregame. This whole week we had a good week of prep, but they came out, they punched us in the mouth and I do think it caught us off guard.”
Ramsey missed connecting on a few deep balls early and had one glaring mistake, a missed corner route Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette Jr. intercepted and returned 96 yards for a touchdown.
“He was very gritty,” IU football coach Tom Allen said. “He didn’t get a lot of time to throw at times, but he fought and scratched”
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young had two of the four sacks against Ramsey. Asked about dealing with the pass rush, Ramsey said: “Anytime you play Ohio State, your time is not going to be as long. As a quarterback, you go into this game knowing that.”
Allen did not put a specific timetable on the return of Penix, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury.
“I don’t think it will be long term,” Allen said. “We’d like him back as soon as possible. He’ll be rehabbing the rest of the day and tomorrow and Monday and Tuesday, so we’ll see how that unfolds. It’s a week-to-week thing at this point.”
SPECIAL TEAMS WOES
Allen described the play of special teams as “terrible.” He said one of the blockers on the shield on punt protection missed an assignment, resulting in Ohio State’s Chris Olave breaking free and blocking a punt for a safety. Starting punter Haydon Whitehead also shanked a pair of punts, including one that just went 12 yards before sailing out of bounds, and finished the game with a 38.6-yard average on seven punts.
IU also had a pair of returners collide on a kickoff return in the third quarter, resulting just a 3-yard return for Ahrod Lloyd to the 15-yard line. But Allen was most irked about the blocked punt.
“To me blocked punts, they just make me sick,” Allen said. “You don’t win many games when you get a punt blocked. You go back in history, and it’s very, very rare when that happens. A huge mistake by our special teams and then Haydon gets flustered, and he shanks the next punt which was not like him, really frustrating.”
TRICK PLAY WORKS
Indiana sophomore tight end Peyton Hendershot scored IU’s lone touchdown on a 49-yard pass from wide receiver Donovan Hale on a trick play. Hale received a lateral pass from Ramsey and found Hendershot wide open downfield.
“We rehearsed it for a few weeks,” Hendershot said. “We were thinking the safety was going to be there, but it was wide open. It was unreal. It was good to see it finally work out though.”
Hendershot had a team-high 70 yards receiving on four catches and is becoming more of a focal part for IU’s passing game. For the season, Hendershot has a team-high 191 yards receiving on 13 catches with two touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.