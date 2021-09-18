BLOOMINGTON – Indiana had chances to jump to a bigger lead early Saturday against Cincinnati.
But the inability to score twice in the red zone in the first half -- and three times in the game -- proved costly in IU’s 38-24 loss to No. 8 Cincinnati at Memorial Stadium.
Overall, Indiana went 3-of-6 on trips inside the red zone, while Cincinnati went 5-for-5 in red-zone scoring chances.
On the first failed red-zone opportunity, Indiana head coach Tom Allen opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 from Cincinnati’s 10-yard line in the first quarter with IU up 7-0. IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was stuffed on a quarterback sneak, turning the ball over on downs. Allen defended the decision to go for it postgame.
“Coming into this game, the kind of offense that they (Cincinnati) have, you don’t beat them kicking field goals,” Allen said. “It’s fourth-and-1, we muff the snap and then everything … so it was another ball security issue to me. We didn’t handle the snap, and we didn’t get it.”
On IU’s second trip to the red zone in the first half, Penix tried to find tight end Peyton Hendershot on an 8-yard TD pass with 11:36 left in the second quarter, but the pass was off target and intercepted by Cincinnati safety Bryan Cook, who was in the neighborhood in coverage on the play.
On the third red-zone trip, IU sophomore running back Tim Baldwin Jr. fumbled on a 2-yard loss, with Cincinnati linebacker Darrian Beavers recording both the strip and fumble recovery. Baldwin was in the game in relief of starting running back Stephen Carr, who finished with just 52 yards on 21 carries.
“Stephen was a little bit dinged up, and we were kind of just going with the other guys,” Allen said. “I thought Tim was running really hard. Just got to protect the football. That’s rule No. 1 for running backs.”
BIG DAY FOR MATTHEWS
Senior wide receiver D.J. Matthews had a big day for IU in a losing effort, finishing with five catches for 120 yards and two carries for 28 yards, including a 14-yard TD rush. It was the second career 100-yard receiving day for Matthews and first since Nov. 3, 2018, for Florida State against North Carolina State, when he caught 10 passes for 133 yards.
“Coach had a great game plan,” Matthews said. “It was just all about scheming. Our coaches put me in a great position.”
Matthews admitted IU’s red-zone failures were frustrating.
“It’s very frustrating because at the end of the day, you want to at least score points,” Matthews said. “You want to end every possession with a kick, so for us to get in the red zone and not get in the box, it’s frustrating. But it’s something we’ve got to grow and learn from.”
EVALAUTING QB POSTION
Allen was asked postgame whether he would evaluate the quarterback position in light of Penix’s early struggles. Through three games, Penix has posted a TD-to-interception ratio of 4-6 and has completed just 47.1% (42-0f-87) of his passes.
“We will look at everything in terms of -- you just evaluate your team,” Allen said. “Everything gets evaluated. We’re going to evaluate the offensive line, defensive line, safeties, corners, linebackers, quarterbacks, running backs, every position. You’ve got to perform.
"You’ve got to make good decisions at that spot. But I’m never going to act like nobody’s job is 100% safe, no matter what position you play on this team.”
ETC.
Because IU linebacker Micah McFadden was ejected before the end of the first half, he will be available for IU’s next game Saturday at Western Kentucky. … Safety Raheem Layne finished with a team-high eight tackles.
