PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Indiana has built a versatile, athletic secondary in four years under head coach Tom Allen.
Those talents were on display during IU’s 37-21 win over Rutgers at SHI Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Junior cornerback Jaylin Williams recorded his second interception of the season, one of three IU takeaways. IU sophomore cornerback Tiawan Mullen finished with 2.5 sacks on blitzes, while junior cornerback Reese Taylor had four tackles, including one tackle for loss and a pass breakup.
“Our confidence is skyrocketed actually because we all came out, we came to play. We jell all together as one,” Taylor said.
IU defensive coordinator Kane Wommack brought pressure from all angles, frustrating Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral all afternoon. Vedral was sacked four times and held to a net of 17 yards rushing.
“Our DBs are talented enough to play a little bit of everything, play a little man, a little zone variations of all those,” Allen said. “A special group back there.”
Mullen’s blitzes were particularly effective, as the 5-foot-10, 176-pound preseason All-Big Ten cornerback chased down Vedral and kept him from scrambling outside the pocket.
“He’s not a big guy and a lot of people know that, but he plays like a big guy,” IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “He just goes in every day with the same mentality, goes in, works hard.”
ELLIS, MARSHALL OUT
Sophomore running back David Ellis (lower leg) and junior wide receiver Miles Marshall (head) both sat out the Rutgers game due to injury.
Ellis missed his second straight game to start the season, while Marshall was in protocol all week after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second half against Penn State.
Also inactive for Rutgers were defensive back Marcelino Ball (torn ACL), offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (torn ACL), tight end Sam Daugstrup, tight end Turon Ivy Jr., defensive lineman Shamar Jones, defensive back Raheem Layne, defensive back Samuel Slusher and tight end Khameron Taylor.
FLAG-FILLED AFTERNOON
Indiana didn’t play its cleanest game Saturday. The Hoosiers were flagged 11 times for 119 yards.
Linebacker Micah McFadden and defensive lineman Jovan Swann were each flagged with roughing the passer penalties, which kept alive scoring drives. Senior wide receiver Whop Philyor also was flagged twice on a facemask penalty and an unsportsmanlike conduct after Rutgers recovered an onside kick.
“Still a little sloppy at times. Too many penalties,” Allen said. “Gotta get that cleaned up, so we’ll go forward and figure that out.”
RED-ZONE PERFECTION
Indiana remained perfect in red-zone scoring opportunities, going 6-for-6 inside the 20 after going 5-for-5 the week before against Penn State.
“That’s how you win football games, being efficient down there,” Allen said.
The Hoosiers netted 34 of thier 37 points on the six red-zone trips with four touchdowns and field goals of 31 and 28 yards from kicker Charles Campbell. In the first quarter, Campbell also connected on a 41-yard field goal attempt to go 3-for-3 on the afternoon.
WACKY ENDING
Rutgers appeared to have pulled off a wild, wacky 55-yard touchdown on a hook-and-lateral play in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. But the TD run down the sideline by receiver Bo Melton was nullified after it was ruled Shameen Jones threw an illegal forward lateral during replay review.
In all, there were seven laterals on the play, including a Rutgers offensive lineman pitching the ball blindly over his head.
Allen said he had never been involved in a play like that but had heard of one during an Arkansas-Ole Miss game the year after he left his linebackers coach job at Ole Miss.
“It’s not a very good feeling when it happens to you because you think the game is over and you think you’ve got him and then no. One guy, he just heaved it over the back of his head, just whoever,” Allen said. “When the assistants told me, we think one of the laterals was forward, I was like, ‘Thank you.' …
“I guess we just want to create memories for all you guys that watch it and all of our fans who watch it. So we’re really entertaining, it seems like.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.