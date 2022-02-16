BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana needed one big perimeter shot down the stretch to stave off hard-charging Wisconsin on Tuesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
But IU was unable to knock down open looks in the closing minutes of a 74-69 loss to the No. 15 Badgers.
After starting the game 5-of-12 from 3-point range, IU missed its final six 3-point attempts to finish at 27.8% (5-of-18) from beyond the arc.
“We just couldn't make shots coming down the stretch,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “And, again, I put it on me, man. I got to get them in better position. I can't shoot it for them, but I got to get them comfortable to the point where they feel good about making shots.”
IU is shooting 25% (17-of-68) from 3-point range during its current four-game losing streak. Guard Parker Stewart, who came out for early shooting before Tuesday night’s game, had the best night for the Hoosiers from long range, going 2-of-4. But the rest of IU’s shooters went just 3-of-14, with point guard Xavier Johnson going 1-of-6.
“What I see is a bunch of guys that work really hard on their shots,” IU forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “Repetition. Parker, Anthony (Leal), Miller (Kopp), everyone is in the gym working all the time.
“It's just mental. They just got to have their confidence up and just have support. So they're going to keep doing their thing, keep getting up shots in extra time and they're going to start falling. You just got to have faith in your teammates, and I know they'll get out of these slumps.”
JACKSON-DAVIS ANSWERS BELL
Jackson-Davis broke out of a three-game slump by scoring 30 points, his highest-scoring output since scoring 31 points against Syracuse on Nov. 30. After going just 12-of-35 from the floor over his last three games, Jackson-Davis went 10-of-13 from the floor and 10-of-14 from the foul line.
“Obviously (the result) is disappointing, but at the same time, it just feels good to see the ball go back in the hoop,” Jackson-Davis said.
Jackson-Davis said he took the last two practices off dealing with a nagging foot injury, which helped his energy and quickness. IU established him early, feeding the ball inside to him in the post and working the offense through him. Jackson-Davis had four of his career-high six assists in the first half and scored 13 points in the first 20 minutes.
“The times we got it inside, Trayce made them pay for it,” Woodson said. “He was great, made his three throws. I don't think we milked it enough. I kept trying to go to him because they couldn't stop him. Him being so unselfish, he kept letting the ball come out, and we just couldn't make shots."
