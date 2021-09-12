BLOOMINGTON – Indiana head coach Tom Allen set a challenge to his special teams units heading into Saturday night’s home opener against Idaho.
The Hoosiers had been solid last season under Kasey Teegardin, covering kicks well and not allowing big plays to go against them.
“The challenge was, ‘Hey, let’s make those game-changing plays,’” Allen said. “We’ve been very solid the last two years, and now it’s time to help us go win a game.”
Special teams played a huge role in IU’s 52-14 win over the Vandals at Memorial Stadium. Noah Pierre blocked a punt Javon Swinton returned for a TD, putting IU up 21-0 before the end of the first quarter. It was IU’s first punt block for a TD since Sept. 27, 2003, against Michigan.
Then, D.J. Matthews extended IU’s lead to 35-0 with 1:49 left in the second on an 81-yard punt return for a TD, with a few fakes that would have made Deion Sanders proud.
IU continued its strong special teams play into the second half, with Jacolby Hewitt returning the opening kickoff of the third quarter 72 yards, setting up another IU touchdown. Tight end A.J. Barner recorded IU’s second blocked punt in the fourth quarter.
“Special teams was really special,” Allen said. “Kasey Teegardin has done a phenomenal job with that group, to have two blocked punts, one for a touchdown, punt return for a touchdown, long kickoff return, just an overall excellent job in special teams. All three areas did a lot of good things.”
Matthews recorded his second punt return for a TD in his career and first since a 74-yard punt return against Miami during the 2018 season when he played at Florida State.
“Punt return we’ve been emphasizing a lot this week, special teams, coming out, making plays, changing the game, winning hidden yardage,” Matthews said. “When it was my time make to a play, I just wanted to do it.”
OFFENSIVE LINE SHUFFLE
With Luke Haggard back from injury, IU entered Week 2 with a new starting offensive line against Idaho. Haggard started at left tackle, Caleb Jones started at right tackle and Matthew Bedford moved inside to make his first career start at right guard.
It remained an up and down game for IU’s offensive line. Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sacked twice in the first half, though the offensive line did a better job opening holes in the run game. Penix plunged behind Bedford on his 1-yard quarterback sneak for a TD in the third quarter.
“There is no doubt that is the combination that we want,” Allen said. “We feel like it puts our best five guys on the field. They’ve just got to keep working together. It’s about communication, all the combos, all of the movements, all of the twists.”
Mike Katic remained the starter at left guard, with Dylan Powell at center. Zach Carpenter, a transfer from Michigan, also saw some time at center during some series in the first and second half.
ETC.
Indiana won its fourth straight home game, dating back to the 2019 season … The Hoosiers have won 35 of their last 40 home openers and are 44-18 in Memorial Stadium home openers.
