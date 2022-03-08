BLOOMINGTON – When Indiana senior forward Race Thompson gave an emotional address on Senior Night following IU’s 66-63 loss to Rutgers last week, many assumed it would be the last time he would play at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Not so fast.
Thompson said he’s open to returning for his extra year of eligibility granted due to the COVD-19 pandemic.
“It’s very possible I could be coming back, and again, it’s just really up in the air,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the emotions during Senior Day stemmed from the tough Rutgers loss that was decided by a Ron Harper Jr. 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining.
“I was emotional because I’m in the unknown, coming off an emotional game, the feelings I had towards my teammates, towards my managers, towards my coaches, towards the fans is real,” Thompson said. “So if that was my last game at Assembly Hall, it was definitely an emotional one.”
The 6-foot-8 Thompson has been among IU’s most improved and consistent players, averaging 11.8 points and 7.7 rebounds on 55.6% shooting from the floor. In making 30 starts, he’s posted three double-doubles and has scored in double figures in nine of IU’s last 11 games.
“He's been one of the most consistent players in the Big Ten,” IU coach Mike Woodson said. “I mean, his numbers are very, very consistent in terms of how he's played. And we've all benefited from it. I don't think anybody saw that coming into this season.”
TJD EARNS HONORS
IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named to both the All-Big Ten second team and all-Big Ten defensive team.
Jackson-Davis is averaging 17.4 points and 8.2 rebounds while posting nine double-doubles.
“Honestly, my biggest goal this year wasn’t to win accolades. It was to help our team get into the tournament,” Jackson-Davis said. “I was on the first team last year, so I guess I don’t really care. It was still an honor, but at the same time I’m here to try to help us win. We’ve got a Big Ten tournament to worry about, so I’m worried about that.”
Jackson-Davis was more excited about being named to the All-Big Ten defensive team. He ranked second in the Big Ten in blocked shots with 72. He joins Victor Oladipo (2012-13) and Yogi Ferrell (2016) as former IU players who have earned All-Big Ten defensive honors.
“It’s another way that I’ve showcased my abilities on the defensive end of the floor,” Jackson-Davis said. “Especially with blocking shots, being able to step over and help block shots because I wasn’t able to do that over the last two years.
“I knew I was always capable of it because I did it in high school, but it’s really an honor and a blessing. ... It’s been a while since someone from Indiana has been named on the defensive team, so I think it’s a really cool honor.”
GALLOWAY STILL QUESTIONABLE
Woodson said Tuesday sophomore swingman Trey Galloway remains up in the air for IU’s Big Ten tournament opener Thursday against Michigan at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (11:30 a.m., Big Ten Network). Galloway has missed IU’s final five regular-season games with a hamstring/groin injury.
The 6-4 Galloway has averaged 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists while providing solid perimeter defense guarding multiple positions.
“If he's able to come back, I'm going to accept him with open arms,” Woodson said. “We need bodies. He's been pretty good when he's been in uniform and on the floor for us.
“But I don't know if he's even going to come back. I'm going to be honest with you guys. He hasn't really been able to practice.”
TIMEOUT USAGE
Woodson was asked about his timeout usage in the Purdue game and how he’s adjusting to having less timeouts in the college game than in the NBA. IU had no timeouts late in the Purdue game to try to set up a last-second shot with 6.1 seconds remaining in the 69-67 loss.
“The other night, I used them all because I was trying to kill the run,” Woodson said. “I ran out of timeouts. But a place like Purdue, I don't regret what I did because it gets crazy in there. We could have easily gone from (down) 10 to 20 in that building.
“I got to just work closely with my coaching staff to make sure that I at least have one coming down the homestretch in case we got to dribble the ball up, I can get it in the front court.”
