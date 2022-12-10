No. 10 Arizona presented a defensive challenge to No. 14 Indiana that no team has presented to the Hoosiers this season.
Not Xavier, nor North Carolina brought the inside-outside balance that Arizona brought to the table. It proved fatal to Indiana on both sides of the floor in an 89-75 loss at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night.
Arizona (8-1) has had offensive diversity all season. It was the No. 1 shooting team entering the contest. Forward Azoulas Tubelis and center Oumar Ballo are possibly the best big-man combination in the country. They demonstrated that against the Hoosiers as they combined for 36 points and 19 rebounds.
The Wildcats augmented their post attack — Arizona scored 42 points in the paint — with 40% 3-point shooting. This also wasn't a surprise. Kerr Kriisa and Courtney Ramey are among the Pac-12's best shooters. The timing of Arizona's 3-pointers was particularly damaging.
Two different Indiana five-point deficits and the Hoosiers' three-point second-half deficit were all spurred by Arizona 3-point makes either on the shot after the Hoosiers peaked or the possession after.
"Our defense has been pretty good this year. It's the first time a team has gotten away like that in terms of shooting 3s and pounding it inside," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.
"We're not going to change a whole lot. They made some shots and they're a good team. It's the first time we've given up this many points. We just can't make that a habit," Woodson continued. "Our goal is to hold teams to 60 and under and we've been pretty good in that area, but tonight we let this get away."
Woodson pointed at Arizona's advantage in the paint. Not only did Tubelis and Ballo have big games, but the Wildcats largely took away Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored only 11 points and who was mired in foul trouble.
"Their bigs got the better of our bigs tonight. We didn't have any answer for them," Woodson said.
Woodson thought ahead to when Indiana will face Big Ten frontlines. Though few teams have the dual post threat Arizona does, Indiana doesn't want to have to compromise their defensive philosophy.
"I don't want to get where we have to beg for help and start doubling a lot. Maybe I'll look at the tape and think differently if we get another opportunity to play (Arizona)," Woodson said.
"Since I've been here, we haven't done a lot of doubling in the post, but we haven't faced too many big guys that were that dominant."
Goaltend that wasn't
The officiating in the contest was a source of frustration for the partisan Indiana crowd at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Arizona marched to the line 16 more times than Indiana did. An argument could be made that Indiana's defensive struggles might have had its roots in the foul disparity and how the game was called.
However, no single call raised Indiana's irritation levels quite like a non-call on Ballo on a Trey Galloway shot where Ballo appeared to commit goaltending with 9:13 left.
Though it appeared the ball was on its way down on Galloway's floater, play went on. Had goaltending been called? Indiana would have trailed by six.
As Indiana players and the bench furiously objected, a technical foul was called on Malik Reneau. Arizona made the free throw and then made a second-chance 3-pointer after that to knock the wind out of Indiana's sails.
"I'm not blaming the officials, but I thought that was a goaltend," Woodson said. "When we started to get the momentum a bit back, it went from (eight) and cut could have cut it to (six), but it went up to 12."
Arizona's lead got to 74-60 before Indiana made one last comeback in the final five minutes that came up short.
Hood-Schifino out again
Indiana was undoubtedly compromised by the absence of Jalen Hood-Schifino. He made the trip to Las Vegas and was a game-time decision, but it was decided during shootaround that the freshman would not be able to play.
Indiana's early foul trouble in its backcourt, which led to Arizona scoring 17 points in succession to build a 27-8 lead, would likely have been blunted had Hood-Schifino, another ball-handler, been able to handle the ball in place of foul-plagued Xavier Johnson.
Hood-Schifino was the only Hoosier listed as out for the contest. Anthony Leal was active after he sat out nearly three weeks with a foot injury, but he did not play.