BLOOMINGTON -- New Indiana coach Mike Woodson was pleased a number of players believed in him enough to take their names out of the transfer portal and return to play for the Hoosiers.
The lone defectors in the group were sophomore guard Armaan Franklin, who according to multiple reports committed to Virginia on Thursday night, and senior Al Durham, who left for Providence as a graduate transfer.
“I was hoping no one left,” Woodson said. “Armaan Franklin left, so we’ve just got to push on.”
Woodson said IU will remain “heavy” in the portal in the coming weeks.
“We’re still in the portal trying to make things happen for our team,” Woodson said. “It’s an ongoing work. That won’t stop. We’ve got to continue this throughout the summer with the new classes that are coming in for next season. We’ve got to do our due diligence there and continue to work to get our team better.”
Indiana picked up a commitment from Pittsburgh point guard Xavier Johnson earlier this week, but Woodson identified the wing and shooting guard spots as two areas of need. Indiana has three scholarship spots remaining, but one could be taken of if center Joey Brunk opts to return after sitting out this year with back problems.
“Losing Franklin, we’re going to have to look in that area in terms of a scorer or two and maybe some help at the 3-4 spots,” Woodson said. “Mainly 3 because I like (Race) Thompson in the 4 spot.”
RACE’S RETURN
Woodson was asked how he sees returning IU starting forward Race Thompson fitting into his plans next season. Woodson was one of the first NBA coaches to play four perimeter players with a big man in the middle, a trend that’s filtered down to the college ranks.
“I’ve got to expand his game, just like I’ve got to expand the big fella (Trayce Jackson) Davis’ game,” Woodson said. “Both of those guys, they’ve got to be able to shoot out on the floor and feel good about shooting. I’m not saying Davis taking 3s, but I’ve got to get Race in position where he feels comfortable about shooting 3s, and it’s going to take some time to do that. This summer, once he gets back this week, we’re going to start working on some of those areas of his game because I think he can expand his game in those areas.”
DEFENSIVE PHILOSOPHY
Woodson said his defensive philosophy will include some man, some zone. He said he came up as a hard-nosed man-to-man defense coach before, while coaching the Atlanta Hawks, a 2010 NBA Playoff Series with the Milwaukee Bucks changed his mind.
“Scott Skiles was coaching the Milwaukee Bucks, and I get down 3-2 with a close-out game in Milwaukee and I decided, 'What the hell, let’s play a 2-3 zone,'” Woodson said. “I had never played a zone in the pros, and it caught Scott Skiles off guard. We ended up winning Game 6 and was able to come home and win Game 7 and get out of the series.”
Woodson said both assistants currently on his staff, Dane Fife and Kenya Hunter, have experience coaching zone defenses.
“I won’t be closed minded playing zone,” Woodson said. “You almost play it anyway, with the way the rules are set up in college, in your man-to-man defense. We’ll switch some in our man-to-man defense, but I’m a big proponent of guys who compete on the defensive end. If you don’t compete, you won’t play. That’s just my nature. That’s the way I’ve been because I know defense wins basketball games.”
DEVELOPING LANDER
Woodson asked about rising sophomore point guard Khristian Lander, who reclassified and enrolled at IU at 17 years old after his junior year in high school and struggled his freshman season. Like Thompson, Lander put his name in the transfer portal and opted to come back to IU.
“He’s young and talented, I think,” Woodson said. “The thing that he possesses is he has enough speed to change the game up and down the floor, and his vision is pretty good as a young player. I’ve got to get his shot more comfortable for him where he feels good about shooting it and making it, and he’s got to get a little bit stronger physically.”
Woodson said he’s also impressed with Lander’s ability to change direction at high speed with the ball.
“He’s got to be willing to work because he’s got to be pushed in that area and taught how to play harder and learn the college game,” Woodson said. “I mean, he’s a young freshman, so he’s still got a long way to go, but I’m glad he committed to come back, and it gives me an opportunity to work with a young talent.”
