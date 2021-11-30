SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Even though Indiana outscored Syracuse 10-6 in bench points, Indiana coach Mike Woodson wasn’t satisfied with the performance of his subs Tuesday night at Syracuse.
A few more buckets from bench players could have made a difference in IU’s 112-110 double-overtime loss to the Orange.
Khristian Lander led IU’s bench scorers with four points, including a big 3-pointer in the second overtime that cut the Syracuse lead to 108-107. Point guard Rob Phinisee, center Michael Durr and freshman guard Tamar Bates each scored two points, with Bates going just 1-of-5 from the field.
Sophomore forward Jordan Geronimo was ineffective in his four-minute stint off the bench in the first half, going 0-of-1 from the field with two turnovers.
IU’s bench, which averaged 25.6 points over its first five games, has now averaged just 9 points over its last two games.
“Our bench struggled, with Geronimo coming in, the early mistakes that he made,” Woodson said. “I’ve got to get our bench back going again because it’s going to be critical as we move back into the Big Ten in terms of sustaining our play at a high level.”
IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said some younger players gained experience in front of a raucous Carrier Dome crowd that could help them going forward in Big Ten venues.
“It was good for our young guards like Khristian and Tamar to be in that moment,” Jackson-Davis said. “Double-overtime in a hostile environment like Syracuse, I think that’s great for us.”
PHINISEE RETURNS
Phinisee returned to action for the Hoosiers after missing the last three games with a leg injury he suffered in the second half Nov. 17 against St. John’s.
Phinisee played 14 minutes, finishing with two points, three assists and three rebounds, before fouling out in the closing minutes.
FREE THROWS
• IU forward Miller Kopp’s 28 points were a career high.
• IU dropped its sixth straight against Syracuse, with its last win coming in the 1987 national title game, when the Hoosiers beat the Orange 74-73 on a last-second Keith Smart shot.
• The Hoosiers have dropped their last two ACC-Big Ten Challenge games, with their last win coming Dec. 3, 2019, 80-64 over Florida State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. IU’s last two ACC-Big Ten Challenge games have gone to overtime, with the Hoosiers falling 69-67 at Florida State last season.
