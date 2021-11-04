BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle hasn’t had the kind of season he envisioned when he declared last July he wanted to be the best receiver in the country.
But through different quarterbacks and mounting injuries, Fryfogle has remained durable and reliable during a disappointing IU football season.
Fryfogle will look to build off one of his best games of the season when the Hoosiers (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) play Saturday at No. 9 Michigan (7:30 p.m., FOX).
Fryfogle had four catches for 78 yards last week against Maryland, including a season-high 52-yard catch. It was his highest receiving output since catching 10 balls for 98 yards on Sept. 25 during IU’s 33-31 win over Western Kentucky.
“I feel like earlier in the season I was pressing for stuff to happen,” Fryfogle said. “But at the end of the day you’ve just got to play hard and just let stuff come into place and come to you, as it’s supposed to.”
Fryfogle’s 38 catches lead IU, and his 445 yards receiving rank second, barely behind tight end Peyton Hendershot (447 yards). He hasn’t been able to find the end zone, though, with just one TD catch in eight games.
Last season, Fryfogle developed a special chemistry with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to earn Big Ten receiver of the year honors with 721 yards and seven TDs. This season, Penix went down with a shoulder injury Oct. 2 against Penn State, and backup Jack Tuttle suffered a foot injury Oct. 23 against Ohio State.
Fryfogle and the rest of IU’s receivers are now trying to develop chemistry with third-string quarterback Donaven McCulley, who is in line to make his second career start against the Wolverines.
“It’s been really different dealing with different quarterbacks, but we love all those guys,” Fryfogle said. “All those guys -- we’re friends with all of them. They all make great throws, but we’re just going to keep pushing, keep fighting every Saturday no matter what.”
Fryfogle said he’s tried to speed up the timing with McCulley by running extra routes in practice.
“During the individual drill we’ve got something called RVAs, routes versus air,” Fryfogle said. “We get a lot of passes in with those guys, a lot of reps. We rep probably 10 to 15 different routes a day with those guys, just catching them up to the speed of us. Mainly they were throwing with different guys, just getting them up to the speed, and it’s been going really well. They’ve been really doing a great job.”
SECONDARY STILL BANGED UP
Indiana head coach Tom Allen said Thursday starting cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Reese Taylor remain week-to-week dealing with foot and leg injuries.
“Tiawan and Reese had a chance to get out and practice as they continue to build those reps to try to get them back,” Allen said. “Obviously, with those two guys it’s a matter of trying to make sure they can go full speed, the positions that they play.”
Allen said safety Josh Sanguinetti, who sat out the Maryland game with an undisclosed injury, is “pretty doubtful.”
“It’s just one of those things that’s hard to continue to, you know -- sometimes the more you try to continue to press it and try to get him back, you kind of make yourself further behind,” Allen said. “So we’re trying to get him healthy so when he does come back he can be 100%.”
ETC.
Allen said Penix and Tuttle are both progressing in rehab.
“Continue to do more each and every week,” Allen said. “So we’ll just continue to monitor the process.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.