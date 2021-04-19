BLOOMINGTON – Indiana and Notre Dame have agreed to a home-and-home series for the 2030 and 2031 seasons, IU announced Monday.
The Hoosiers will travel to Notre Dame Stadium to play on Aug. 31, 2030. The following season, IU will host the Fighting Irish at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 27, 2031.
"I'm looking forward to facing one of the most storied programs in the history of college football," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. "It's tremendous for the state of Indiana and for our fans, and it will be a great opportunity for our players."
Indiana and Notre Dame last played Sept. 7, 1991, when Notre Dame, then ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the Hoosiers 49-27 in South Bend. The schools haven’t played in Bloomington since 1950.
IU has an upcoming home-and-home series with Cincinnati in the 2021-22 seasons, playing at Memorial Stadium in 2021 (Sept. 18) and at Cincinnati in 2022 (Sept. 24). In addition, IU has a three-game non-conference series with Louisville, with a game in 2023 to be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, a 2024 game to be played at Louisville and a 2025 game to be played at Memorial Stadium.
