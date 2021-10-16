BLOOMINGTON -- A bye week couldn’t solve Indiana’s offensive woes Saturday against No. 10 Michigan State.
Turnovers and red-zone execution once again led to IU’s demise in a 20-15 loss to the Spartans at Memorial Stadium. On an afternoon when the Hoosiers outgained Michigan State 322-241 and forced a handful of pass interference calls, IU (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) failed to come out on top because it settled for two field goals on drives that stalled inside the 10-yard line and gifted MSU seven points on an interception returned for a touchdown.
“We’ve just got to finish, period and point blank,” IU senior running back Stephen Carr said. “The stats like this so lopsided -- we’ve got to finish. That’s all it means.”
Carr scored IU’s first touchdown in conference play on a 1-yard run with 12:56 left in the fourth quarter, cutting Michigan State’s lead to 17-15. But on the subsequent 2-point try, a shovel pass from quarterback Jack Tuttle to tight end Peyton Hendershot came up a yard short.
Matt Coghlin then booted a 49-yard field goal with 8:31 left to put Michigan State up 20-15. IU had two final drives to score the go-ahead touchdown. On the first, Tuttle lost the ball on a strip sack and recovery by Michigan State cornerback Chester Kimbrough, IU’s third turnover of the game.
IU cornerback Noah Pierre gave the Hoosiers one last reprieve, intercepting a pass from Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne in the end zone. But Tuttle couldn’t move IU into MSU territory, with a desperation fourth-and-long pass falling incomplete at IU’s 26-yard line with 2:03 to play.
“Frustrated,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “Thought the kids played hard, the defense played awesome. We kicked too many field goals in the first half, and we didn’t finish. Disappointed without question”
Tuttle, starting for injured quarterback Michael Penix Jr., completed 28 of 52 passes for 188 yards with two interceptions.
“For the most part, there were some throws that were inaccurate, and that’s on me,” Tuttle said. “I’ve got to keep working on that and fixing that.”
With Tuttle under center, Indiana came out firing on its opening drive, with nine straight pass attempts that resulted in seven completions. IU drove all the way down to Michigan State’s 2-yard line, but Tuttle took a 4-yard loss on a scramble on third-and-2, and IU had to settle for a 24-yard Chris Campbell field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.
Then, Tuttle made his first mistake, a missed read on a throw over the middle Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay intercepted and returned 30 yards for a TD, putting Michigan State up 7-3.
“I take full responsibility for the first one,” Tuttle said. “They gave us a pressure. We game-planned it during the week. A knucklehead mistake on my part. Going to learn from that, make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Campbell connected on a two more field goals, from 44 and 25 yards, to put Indiana up 9-7 at halftime. At the end of the first half, Campbell had the distance on a 55-yard attempt, but it sailed wide left.
“We’ve still got to evaluate why we’re not executing in certain situations,” Allen said. “We felt good about certain things coming off the bye week. But continue to be the same issues as far as not finishing drives in the red zone, moving the football but not getting touchdowns. You know that can be eventually the difference in losing a game by five points.”
In the second half, Michigan State (7-0, 4-0) regained the lead 10-9 on a Coghlin 51-yard field goal. Then, off Tuttle’s second interception, Michigan State put together its lone offensive touchdown drive, going five plays and 39 yards, with a 12-yard TD pass from Thorne to tight end Tyler Hunt putting the Spartans up 17-9 with 1:49 left in the third quarter.
IU held the Big Ten’s leading rusher, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, to 84 yards on 3.7 yards per carry. The Hoosiers were without preseason All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen, who missed his second straight game with a leg injury. Cornerback Reese Taylor, meanwhile, started but left the game after the opening series with leg issues.
“They kind of switched up,” IU linebacker Micah McFadden said. “They were trying to hit it inside the tackles I think their d-line did a great job knocking the o-line back, playing gaps and then everybody else did their job flying their ball and fitting their gaps.”
