BLOOMINGTON -- It took 11 quarters for Indiana to score its first touchdown in Big Ten play, and those six points weren’t enough as the Hoosiers fell 20-15 to No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday.
The continued struggles to finish drives have been difficult for second-year offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan to solve. Overall, IU’s seven red-zone trips in conference play have resulted in four field goals and just one TD.
“We need to score touchdowns when we get down there, and if we’re able to do that the then point production will go up,” Sheridan said, “So that’s really the focus, and in those moments when you evaluate it you look at a lot of things, whether the call, the scheme, the execution, all of those things and who is responsible, how you can fix that problem, correct it and how you can get better moving forward?”
That will be the emphasis as the Hoosiers (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) host another top-10 opponent -- No. 5 Ohio State -- on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Sheridan felt the game plan against the Spartans, with nine straight throws on the opening series, was designed to get Jack Tuttle comfortable in his first start at quarterback. Ultimately, though, the Hoosiers were unable to connect on big plays down the field as well. IU’s longest completion went to tight end Peyton Hendershot for 22 yards, with most of those yards came after the catch.
“We just missed some opportunities on some balls downfield,” Sheridan said “We had some one-on-ones in the deep part of the field, whether it was an inside receiver on the top early in the game, ran an inside fade route in the slot, and we just didn’t connect on it.”
IU was stuffed for no or minimal gains on some running back and wide receiver screens as well. That resulted in Tuttle averaging just 6.7 yards per completion against the Spartans.
“There was a combination of things,” Sheridan said. “There was a few missed -- we didn’t block it as well as we would have liked or to the right people. There was a couple where I felt the quarterbacks could have not thrown the ball out there and/or thrown the ball more accurately so there was a little bit of both of that.
“But you are trying to get the ball on the edge, put your guys in space and get the ball out there. We just need to be a little bit more consistent with that.”
Turnovers continue to plague the Hoosiers as well. IU has turned the ball over 12 times, with eight of those coming in three conference games.
“Our quarterbacks are turning the ball over too much, period,” Sheridan said. “That’s pretty evident to everybody, so that can’t happen. That’s led us to losing games.”
BURNING MCCULLEY’S REDSHIRT
IU head coach Tom Allen was asked about the decision to burn true freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley’s redshirt year going forward. McCulley, a former Lawrence North standout, appeared in his first collegiate game Saturday, rushing twice for 8 yards and throwing a lateral pass against Michigan State.
Per NCAA rules, McCulley can appear in up to four games without burning his redshirt. But with second-year quarterback Dexter Williams going down last spring with a torn ACL and starter Michael Penix Jr. down with an injured throwing shoulder, McCulley is now the second scholarship quarterback on the depth chart behind Tuttle.
“In an ideal situation you like to be able to keep that redshirt,” Allen said. “But at this point where we're at, that doesn't appear to be the case. We'll see what happens with Michael, how that all plays itself out. That could change in the short-term.”
Allen said the transfer portal has changed how all coaches view roster management when it comes to redshirting a player.
“It's a very different landscape than it used to be and continues to be on a consistent basis, daily basis,” Allen said. “That's where you have to always be thinking about your current team, first and foremost, but also with the future in mind.”
SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS NAMED
Indiana 2019 Mr. Football and former New Palestine running back Charley Spegal was recognized as one of three scout team players of the week.
Spegal took on the role for the defense to prepare for Kenneth Walker III, who IU held to 84 yards rushing on 3.7 yards per carry.
Defensive lineman Race Stewart was named defensive scout team player of the week, and linebacker Matt Hohlt was named special teams scout team player of the week.
