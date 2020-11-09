BLOOMINGTON – There was no hesitation. When Indiana sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was awarded the game ball for his career-high 342-yard passing performance against Michigan, he turned and handed it to the offensive line.
“Last week was a tough week for the offensive line in practice,” Penix said. “We pushed the offensive line to the extreme last week because we know the capability that they have. …
“They played their tails off and had a great game, so I felt like it was necessary to give them the game ball because I could not have done without them.”
The No. 10 Hoosiers (3-0) kept Penix upright throughout their 38-21 win over Michigan on Saturday. Penix was pressured six times but wasn’t sacked. The key for IU’s offensive line is to maintain that level of pass protection throughout the rest of the season, beginning Saturday at Michigan State (noon, ABC).
Indiana head coach Tom Allen credited senior center Harry Crider and offensive line coach Darren Hiller for creating the sense of urgency for the offensive line heading into the Michigan game. The Hoosiers were down one starter, left guard Mike Katic, who sat out the game due to injury, but Stanford transfer Dylan Powell picked up the slack at that spot. IU also got contributions up front from offensive line reserves Aidan Rafferty and Britt Beery.
Allen named IU’s entire offensive line as its offensive players of the game against the Wolverines.
“They strained harder, longer than we have in the past and stayed on their blocks and executed better, communicated better,” Allen said. “Time creates that and also it is leadership.”
After IU surrendered three sacks in its season opener against Penn State, the Hoosiers have allowed just one sack in their last two games. IU’s 1.3 sacks allowed per game ranks second in the Big Ten, behind only Iowa.
“It is a continual growth process,” Allen said. “We are definitely not where we need to be yet, but I definitely thought we saw progress. Gave us time to throw the football and then gave us enough creases to be able to allow our backs to be effective and get first downs.”
IU entered the season with two new starters on the offensive line (right guard Mackenzie Nworah and Katic at left guard) and a third starter, Crider, moving from left guard to center. The Hoosiers lost a pair of experienced, talented offensive lineman in tackle Coy Cronk, who left for Iowa as a graduate transfer, and right guard Simon Stepaniak, who was picked in the sixth round of the NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers.
The pandemic also created issues with IU getting an offensive line with new faces in new positions to jell.
“We were trying to find ways to teach run-blocking schemes while keeping our guards and our tackles 6 feet apart,” IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “It takes some time. The time on tasks, working together, the communication, the body presence of one another, and you cannot play an offensive line individually. You have to play an offensive line collectively. Five guys have to be working together and seeing the game the same way.”
Sheridan said part of IU’s offensive line growth has come from the willingness to be coached hard. The Hoosiers conducted a physical practice last Wednesday, one in which players were challenged on both sides of the ball. The physicality showed up in run blocking in the fourth quarter, as IU was able to grind the final 5:05 off the clock with 10 straight runs.
“I think all starting five offensive linemen were upset with me after Wednesday's practice, but they all thanked me and the rest of the staff because it was worth it,” Sheridan said. “We were pushing them all week because we have high expectations for that group.”
EXTRA POINTS
Penix was not named Big Ten offensive player of the week but received two national accolades for his career-high 342-yard, three-TD performance against Michigan. He was named one of eight quarterbacks on the Davey O'Brien Foundation Great 8 list and one of eight Manning Award "Stars of the Week." … Allen said he had a conversation with junior starting safety Jamar Johnson about his first-half ejection for throwing a punch against Michigan. “He was man about it,” Allen said, “Had some discussions (Sunday) but got to learn from it. Cannot happen. Must be fixed immediately. And he will be held accountable. He understands that. So got to have more discipline than that.” … Allen did not disclose the nature of Katic’s injury. “He’s progressing,” Allen said. “I don’t know for sure yet, but he was with us today doing things and progressing along in his recovery and hope to get him back.” … The Big Ten announced IU’s game at No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 21 will air on FOX and kick off at noon.
