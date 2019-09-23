BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana football coach Tom Allen confirmed Monday left tackle Coy Cronk is out for the season and will undergo surgery after suffering a lower leg injury against Connecticut.
That leaves a difficult void for the Hoosiers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) to fill as they prepare for No. 25 Michigan State’s ferocious pass rush.
Timing-wise, the injury to Cronk isn’t ideal. Michigan State (3-1, 1-0) ranks second to Ohio State in the Big Ten in sacks with 15. The Spartans are stout in the front seven, led by senior defensive lineman Kenny Willekes and senior linebacker Joe Bachie. Willekes ranks tied for third in the Big Ten in sacks with four, while Bachie was named Big Ten defensive player of the week after posting 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack during the Spartans’ 31-10 win over Northwestern last Saturday.
“That's a tall task against that type of an opponent,” Allen said. “But that's the position you find yourself in. So you can look at it one of two ways. You can say does that concern you, or does that excite you? And, to me, it excites me about the opportunity that it's going to present for somebody to step up and grow because you really find out a lot about somebody during these opportunities.”
When Cronk went down against Connecticut, IU moved Caleb Jones to left tackle and played redshirt senior DaVondre Love at right tackle. True freshman Matthew Bedford also saw his first action of the season at left tackle in the second half and more than held his own in pass protection and run blocking.
“In a term of just his skill, he’s ready to go,” IU senior center Hunter Littlejohn said of Bedford. “He played a bunch last week, knocking people down, all kinds of stuff, stuff you like to see on film. The biggest thing with him is he’s got to get in the playbook, unlike any way he has before.”
Allen would prefer to keep the 6-foot-6, 307-pound Bedford, a three-star recruit out of Cordova, Tenn., at left tackle. Allen said Love and 6-6, 316-pound sophomore Aidan Raferty also will get more snaps in Cronk’s absence.
“I would fully expect us to be able to get multiple guys ready and be able to have multiple options at that spot,” Allen said.
Another issue is communication. Allen said last week, coming off IU’s 51-10 loss to then No. 6 Ohio State, that an offensive line with two new starters still needed time to get on the same page. With three different players now filling in at Cronk’s spot, getting all five linemen to work as one in run blocking and pass protection will become even more of a challenge.
“They’ve got to continue to work together to maximize the walk through reps, the physical reps, the practice reps, the meeting reps, all those things that go together to get you prepared to play on game day,” Allen said.
Littlejohn expects the new faces on the offensive line to jell quickly. It may require him and senior right guard Simon Stepaniak to handle more of the outside line calls to make up for the lack of experience at the tackle positions.
“Regardless of who we put in there, still our offense,” Littlejohn said. “All of our twos have been running the same amount of reps we have all season and all through camp.”
Littlejohn said the Michigan State game will provide a chance for the Hoosiers to show they can handle one of the top defensive fronts in the Big Ten. With Cronk two weeks ago, IU’s offensive line struggled to protect the quarterback against Ohio State, allowing five sacks. Ohio State leads the Big Ten in sacks with 20.
“When we break down the film of that game a couple of weeks ago, everything that was beat was just a technique thing,” Littlejohn said. “So I think just really honing down on that this week and really getting our footwork right, our hands right, I think that’s going to be the biggest key.”
PENIX QUESTIONABLE
Allen said redshirt freshman starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. plans to throw in practice this week but remains questionable for Michigan State.
Penix has missed IU’s last two weeks while dealing with an undisclosed injury. In Penix’s absence, redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey completed 23 of 27 passes for 243 yards and three TDs in IU’s 38-3 win over Connecticut.
“Peyton was extremely accurate which is his, one of his traits and just did a great job commanding the offense,” Allen said.
Allen said Penix is making progress but will not put him in a game situation if he’s not ready. IU has a bye following the Michigan State game, but that won’t factor into Allen's decision whether to play for sit Penix.
“My approach will be if he's ready to go, then he's going to go,” Allen said.
EXTRA POINTS
Allen named junior receiver Whop Philyor (four catches, 47 yards, one TD) offensive player of the game against Connecticut and sophomore linebacker Cam Jones (four tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, one interception returned for a TD) defensive player of the game. Freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen was named special teams player of the game for his coverage on punts and kickoffs. … With the win over Connecticut, IU improved to 17-1 in its last 18 games against non-conference opponents. …. Allen has yet to discuss the possibility of Cronk wanting to return for a fifth season and take a medical redshirt this year. Under NCAA rules, Cronk could apply for a redshirt because he appeared in just four games this season, the maximum for a player applying for a redshirt. “The number one focus is getting him, get surgery, get through that, support him a hundred percent,” Allen said. “We'll make, we'll have those discussions with him and his family when it's appropriate and make the best decision possible for him.”
