BLOOMINGTON -- During the offseason, offensive lineman Zach Carpenter made the decision to transfer from Michigan to Indiana to be part of head coach Tom Allen’s family, LEO culture.
Carpenter said he has no regrets, even as the Hoosiers have floundered while No. 9 Michigan has enjoyed a resurgent season under head coach Jim Harbaugh.
On Saturday night, Carpenter will face his former teammates when IU (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) plays at Michigan (7:30 p.m., FOX).
Carpenter said he hasn’t reached out to anyone associated with Michigan this week.
“I’m trying to stay focused,” Carpenter said. “I have a lot of respect for them, but it’s about us, not them.”
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Carpenter is coming off his first start of the season at Maryland, where he lined up at right guard. He’s been practicing all season at all three interior spots on the offensive line, including center, where he made two starts for the Wolverines last season.
“He’s played a lot of center for us early on, and then we started repping him at guard early in the year,” IU offensive line coach Darren Hiller said. “Different periods of practice he was getting reps at center, different periods of practice he was getting reps at guard.”
Hiller said an injury to Mike Katic at left guard opened up a starting spot on the offensive line. Matthew Bedford moved from right guard to left guard, with Carpenter sliding in at right guard.
“We recruited him hard coming out of high school. He ended up transferring back here, and he’s a big, physical strong guy,” Hiller said. “He’s probably one of our strongest offensive linemen.”
Hiller said the key for Carpenter, who was slowed last spring by an injury, is to play with physicality on a consistent basis.
“There was some plays in the Maryland game where when he played physical, he looked physical and then there were some plays where it’s like, he’s not using that strength that he has at times,” Hiller said. “I think he’s -- and again I think it’s just him trying to feel himself out a little bit. So just consistency from playing with that strength that he has.”
Hiller recruited Carpenter hard out of Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, where Carpenter was a USA Today first-team All-Ohio player and part of an offensive line that amassed 2,300 yards of offense.
“It definitely helped going against good competition every week, just getting me ready for the next level,” Carpenter said.
After redshirting the first year at Michigan, Carpenter appeared in just five games on special teams and three games on the offensive line for the Wolverines in 2020. He didn’t get a chance to play in front of fans at 106,000-seat Michigan Stadium during the 2020 season due to Big Ten COVID-19 protocols but did take in the atmosphere from the sideline as a redshirt in 2019.
“It’s the biggest stadium in college football,” Carpenter said. “A lot of energy. It’s a prime time game, night game, so it’s going to be rocking.”
The Wolverines (7-1, 4-1) will present challenges for IU’s entire offensive line. Michigan has posted 18 sacks in eight games, with bookend defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo tied for the Big Ten lead with seven sacks apiece.
“We have our work cut out for us, but we’re working and we’re going to be ready,” Carpenter said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.