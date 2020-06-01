BLOOMINGTON -- Grad transfer Indiana offensive lineman Dylan Powell posted on his Twitter account he’s been granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, making him a fifth-year junior this season.
Powell was granted a sixth year of eligibility after sitting out the 2019 season at Stanford after suffering a torn labrum. He redshirted at Stanford in 2016.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Powell, from Hannibal, Missouri, is an interior offensive lineman who will compete for starting jobs at either guard or center during fall camp.
