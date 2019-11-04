BLOOMINGTON – As Indiana begins its 120th basketball season Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Western Illinois (7 p.m., Big Ten Network Plus), third-year coach Archie Miller is hopeful depth will play a factor in the Hoosiers being successful.
Utilizing that depth, though, will be a process -- one Miller and his staff will tinker with before the schedule intensifies in December.
Miller wants to play with a rotation of as many as 11 players, though that number will be cut to 10 with leading returning scorer and senior guard Devonte Green out with a hamstring injury.
Finding out different lineups that work, bigger lineups and smaller lineups, could take both time and patience.
“That's going to be unique,” Miller said. “It's going to be a key. As a staff going into this season, more so than anything, there may be opportunities that each game employs a first half script, more of a rotation that we're sticking with regardless of the circumstances unless there are fouls or injuries where we bite the bullet at times and give guys certain chances or see certain rotations work together.
“Second half we've always been of the philosophy all bets are off. Second half it's who is going is going to go, and what's working is going to work, and we're going to stick with it.”
Indiana went bigger to start its 84-54 exhibition win over Gannon, going with 6-foot-7 sophomore Damezi Anderson as starting shooting guard joined by 6-8 forward Justin Smith, 6-9 forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and 6-11 center Joey Brunk up front. But part of that was out of necessity, due to both Green and junior combo guard Al Durham being out.
Durham is back practicing after suffering a knee bruise in IU’s closed scrimmage against Marquette and is likely to start Tuesday, either on or off the ball. Sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee has been dealing with an abdominal injury and has practiced on and off this week. Phinisee didn’t start against Gannon but played 13 minutes off the bench.
“We probably can't be predictable if we have a bunch of different combinations that work and go together,” Durham said. “The competition is upped. We have been going at it for, what, a couple months now.
“I mean, those different combinations, the competition we have with each other in practice, going at each other, I feel like it's done nothing but made us better. I feel like it'll help us in the long run for sure.”
Indiana’s first three opponents, Western Illinois (293), Portland State (273) and North Alabama (280) are all rated near the bottom of KenPom’s preseason rankings of the top 353 teams in Division I basketball. That will give the Hoosiers a chance to grow and get comfortable with one another on the floor. There will be a change in dynamic when Green returns from his injury. Miller wants to play Green more off the ball this season to utilize his perimeter shooting ability.
“He's going to take it day by day,” Miller said of Green. “There is no rush. The big thing with him is to make sure when he does come back he's able to fully engage and we don't have any setbacks.”
Both of IU’s freshmen, Jackson-Davis and guard Armaan Franklin, showed promise in the Gannon exhibition. Jackson-Davis had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, while Franklin had 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Miller said IU’s last four practices have been spirited and crisp, and he’s hopeful a deeper rotation will keep players engaged.
“There is nothing more fun than winning with a group that is committed to it and you have a lot of different guys impacting the feeling about themselves,” Miller said. “That's the positive, and that's what we have to be able to bring to the forefront as our team looks at different rotations and lineups and minutes in games.”
