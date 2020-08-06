BLOOMINGTON – Indiana football coach Tom Allen is taking a day by day approach to fall camp.
The Hoosiers already know plans can be altered anytime, with voluntary workouts paused for two weeks from mid-to-late July due to a COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in six players testing positive. But with players quarantined and back on the field for the first official practice Thursday morning, Allen can now turn his focus back to getting his team ready for its scheduled season opener Sept. 4 at Wisconsin.
IU returns 17 starters from a team that finished 8-5, its best season since 1993.
“When you look at us and you evaluate the players on this team, there’s a lot of reason to be very excited about the number of young men who have played high-level football in this conference, some guys for a year, two years, three years,” Allen said. “There’s a large group of those guys on both sides of the football and on special teams, really the areas that are very critical.”
But Allen said ultimately chances of another special season will come down to the players, and not just their performance on the field. The pandemic has presented a new set of challenges for off-field behavior, and keeping 18- to 22-year-olds away from large gatherings will become even harder when students return to campus later this month. IU athletic director Scott Dolson said in investigating positive COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, the majority have come in social interactions away from athletic facilities.
“How hard are they going to be willing to work, every single day, between now and when we kick off?” Allen said. “Then once we start kicking off games and start playing, how much does it mean to them that they are going to be able to stay away from things that are going to limit us from maximizing? Because I do think the teams that can stay the healthiest, that can weather all of this and manage the challenges of staying away from situations that will compromise the health of your team, that’s going to be a variable.”
IU received a significant scare when one the six players that tested positive – freshman offensive lineman Brady Feeney – suffered respiratory issues and was taken to the emergency room three weeks ago. According to Feeney’s mother, Debbie Rucker, Feeney also had bloodwork done which detected a potential heart issue. Allen said Feeney is back with the team after successful quarantine but not back practicing. Allen said he conducted a Zoom call with more than 100 team parents earlier this week and took questions to address their concerns and fears.
“It's a sick feeling in your gut because you are responsible,” Allen said. “The parents trust you. The thing that was really good is that we had done everything the right way, but it just shows you it's a highly contagious virus that we're dealing with. That's why we're just trying to limit as much as possible guys getting exposed to them. When it happens, I think we have a very good plan in place to help the guys get the treatment that they need.”
Conducting camp this fall in a pandemic environment will present its own set of challenges. Allen said he’s leaning on the expertise of new strength and conditioning coach Aaron Wellman, who has both an NFL and college background and a strong record when it comes to injury prevention.
“All the walk-throughs that we had at the end of the summer here were that,” Allen said. “There was no physical contact. Even today's practice, there's no tackling. There's no blocking yet. It's closer to that because you're getting your hands on people now that we have helmets on. We're going at practice No. 1, but we still haven't tackled guys and still haven't had that, so that's just a big challenge, I think, for every team right now.”
OTHER NOTES
• Allen reiterated there will be a sense of urgency in camp, given the front-loaded schedule IU faces to start the season. Five of IU’s first six opponents are ranked in the Amway/USA Today Preseason Top 25 coaches poll (the Hoosiers received one vote in the poll, which was released Thursday).
IU will play games at No. 12 Wisconsin (Sept. 4), at home against No. 7 Penn State (Sept. 12), at No. 2 Ohio State (Sept. 26) and at No. 18 Minnesota (Oct. 10) before hosting No. 15 Michigan (Oct. 17). Even under normal circumstances, preparing for that kind of schedule out of the gate would be a herculean task.
“The key to all that is we’re all in the same boat,” Allen said. “We’ve all been dealing with the same virus. We’ve all had the same amount of time off. Now, granted, I will say every school has had different issues with it. Some schools came back sooner than others, so there’s not necessarily equality there. But we’ve all been dealing with it, all the unknowns, all the anxieties of what the situation has created.”
• Allen mentioned a handful of players he’s hoping to see step up this season, leading with sophomore wide receiver Miles Marshall.
“I want to see him take his game to another level,” Allen said. “We watched the Purdue game again recently, and he made three really, really big timely catches. A lot of the time, he made some contested, difficult third-down, fourth-down plays.”
Allen said he’s also looking for leadership from Caleb Jones and Harry Crider on the offensive line, Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback, Alfred Bryant and James Head on the defensive line, Cam Jones at linebacker and Reese Taylor and Jaylin Williams in the secondary.
• No Indiana players have opted out yet due to concerns about the pandemic, but Allen said they are welcome to do so.
“If somebody doesn’t feel safe, somebody doesn’t feel comfortable playing than there’s no pressure to do that,” Allen said. “There’s not and if they choose to opt out or to sit out because of the fear of getting sick or they don’t want to infect somebody at home or don’t want to have yourself infected by this, then it’s clearly stated by the Big Ten, by Indiana University, the NCAA that those individuals would be able to keep their scholarship and be in good standing with the team.”
• On position changes, Allen said speedy sophomore David Ellis will continue to get reps at both running back and wide receiver in fall camp.
“He's just one of those guys you want to get the ball to,” Allen said.
Redshirt sophomore Gavin McCabe has moved from defensive to offensive line. Jamar Johnson and Bryant Fitzgerald are continuing to work out at all three safety spots, while Raheem Layne is working out at safety and cornerback.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.