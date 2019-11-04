BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana senior left tackle Coy Cronk has accepted and embraced a different role.
It’s not one the 6-foot-5, 325-pound Cronk envisioned when the season began, coming into 2019 with an ironman streak that included 36 starts in his first 37 games. That string came to an end Sept. 21 against Connecticut, when Cronk suffered a dislocated ankle, ending his season.
“Football is a tough man’s game,” Cronk said. “If you play long enough, you’re going to get hurt.”
Since rejoining the team a few weeks ago following surgery, Cronk has served as a defacto coach, offering guidance to an IU offensive line that has exceeded expectations both with and without him. IU has been the best team in the Big Ten protecting its quarterback, allowing just 13 sacks in nine games (1.44 per game).
In particular, Cronk is helping to bring along his replacement at left tackle, true freshman Matt Bedford. A four-star recruit coming out of high school, the 6-6, 307-pound Bedford was thrust into a starting role Sept. 28 at Michigan State and hasn’t relinquished it since. Like Bedford, Cronk started as a true freshman on IU’s offensive line.
“It’s mostly my job to make sure he knows he’s a heckuva football player,” Cronk said. “He’s progressing. He’s a lot further along than I was, in that you are not going to be perfect on every block. So, you know, I try to help him out, try to be a perfectionist is pretty much what I do. It’s not an easy position, and you have to do it with the entire country watching you.”
Cronk breaks down Bedford’s film each Sunday and watches him during Wednesday practices and Friday walkthroughs. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Cronk is in the training room rehabilitating his injury.
“I watch Matt every play, give him little hints, little pointers on what he can do better,” Cronk said. “There’s always a lot you can clean up, especially if you have one person watching you the entire time.”
Cronk has been pleased with the play of the entire offensive line and credited offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer for his play-calling and ability to adjust protections.
“Coach DeBoer, I tell him every day I think he’s a rock star,” Cronk said. “I think he calls the right plays. I think he gets us in the best positions.”
As for the rest of the starters on the offensive line, Cronk expected senior right guard Simon Stepaniak and senior center Hunter Littlejohn to maintain their leadership roles. He’s been pleased with the progress of a pair of first-year starters, redshirt sophomore right tackle Caleb Jones and junior left guard Harry Crider.
“Harry is playing really, really good football,” Cronk said. “He’s a strong tough kid. Harry and Caleb had something to prove, and they’ve proved it tenfold.”
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said Cronk has done a phenomenal job accepting his new role
“To his credit, man, as devastating as it is, he doesn't mope around and feel sorry for himself,” Allen said. “And that's helped his teammates. He's kind of rallied them, and he's dove right in, and he helps these guys get ready.”
Cronk could come back for a fifth season at IU if he chooses to take a medical redshirt in 2019, an option he has because he only appeared in four games. He said the decision whether to return to school or enter the NFL draft will depend on how he heals. He will make his decision after IU’s bowl game.
“We’ll just see how it goes but definitely don’t have one bias or another,” Cronk said. “But if I can go play, make money doing it, it will be awesome. But if I have to come back here, it’s definitely a really good spot to be in as well.”
NO PENIX UPDATE
Allen didn’t have an update on the status of redshirt freshman starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. heading into the bye week. Penix suffered an injury in the second quarter of IU’s 34-3 win over Northwestern and did not return.
Allen said the injury was not related to the first two injuries Penix suffered during the season. Penix was sidelined for two games in September with an injury to this throwing shoulder and sat out the Nebraska game Oct. 26 with an undisclosed injury he suffered the week before at Maryland.
Allen was asked if he had any durability concerns about Penix given the frequency with which he’s been injured throughout his IU career.
“Moving forward, and we’ve talked about this, he needs to get bigger and gain a lot more good muscle mass on his frame,” Allen said. “He’s got a good frame, and we have a good plan for that here to continue to grow in that area, put on good weight and get thicker to be able to take the hits he’s going to take in this level and beyond.”
EXTRA POINTS
IU sophomore running back Stevie Scott III was named Big Ten offensive player of the week for his performance against Northwestern. Scott finished with 136 all-purpose yards and three TDs (two rushing, one receiving) in the Northwestern win. … Allen named Scott IU’s offensive player of the game against Northwestern, the entire defensive line the defensive players of the game and punter Haydon Whitehead (four punts downed inside the 20) as the special teams player of the game. … Allen, who worked for Willie Taggart at South Florida as his defensive coordinator for one season, said he reached out to Taggart over the weekend after he was fired by Florida State on Sunday. “You just want to make sure guys know you care about them,” Allen said. “It’s tough … it’s a tough business we’re in, and I’m praying for him. My heart always breaks for families because you forget about the kids. You forget out the wives. They are all affected by all this stuff, too.” … The Hoosiers (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten), on a four-game win streak and off to their best start since 1993, received 27 votes in this week's AP poll. … The Big Ten has chosen to take a six-day window before determining the start time of Indiana’s Nov. 16 game at No. 5 Penn State. It will either kick off at noon, 3:30 p.m. or 4 p.m. according to IU spokesman Jeff Keag.
