BLOOMINGTON -- For the first 10 minutes Saturday afternoon, Indiana sleep-walked through an offensive stretch filled with turnovers and missed shots.
But energy arrived with the second unit. Freshman guard Tamar Bates and sophomore guard Anthony Leal provided sparks off the bench. From there, Indiana figured it out, beating Nebraska 68-55 in its Big Ten opener at Simon Skjiodt Assembly Hall and bouncing back from its first loss of the season at Syracuse.
After scoring just 10 bench points against Syracuse, IU’s bench bailed the Hoosiers out against Nebraska, scoring 18 points in the first half and 26 points in the game.
“We were flat, man, and it's the first time I've seen that, and I tried to let them play their way out (of it),” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “You know, we missed some good shots. We had good looks early. But they built, I think, a 10-point lead at one time, and so I had to change it up, went to the bench, and our bench was fantastic.”
IU junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis didn’t have a monster game but still wound up the team’s leading scorer with 14 points. Bates provided 13 big points off the bench. Senior forward Race Thompson put in another workmanlike effort with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
“Our strength of the team right now is defense,” Thompson said. “So I think we just talked to each other about slowing down their offense and then helping our defense, making our defense make plays for us on offense. So I think stepping up our defense, talking to each other, getting each other going, I think that's really what helped us coming into the second half.”
The Hoosiers (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) overcame some sluggish offensive stretches by outrebounding Nebraska 33-27 and holding the Cornhuskers to 38% shooting from the floor.
“I'm a true believer, man, that if your defense is solid, it will keep you in ballgames,” Woodson said. “If you're defending and rebounding as a unit, you've got a chance.”
Jackson-Davis was bottled up by consistent double teams and turned the ball over four times. Indiana finished with 15 turnovers, six coming within the game’s first eight minutes.
“We were a little bit better in the second half,” Woodson said. “And in doing that, we were able to build a lead, and by not turning it over and making our defense work for us and making shots, it kind of all goes hand-in-hand.”
Indiana was down by as many as 10 points early, trailing 14-4, before rallying to take a 26-22 halftime lead. Bates scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half. A 3-pointer from Bates cut the Nebraska lead to 18-16, then Bates put Indiana ahead to stay, 23-20, on a transition 3-pointer.
Nebraska (5-4, 0-1) was gassed in the second half. The Cornhuskers, coming off a 104-100 four-overtime loss at North Carolina State, started the game 1-for-17 from 3-point range and finished 5-of-22 (22.7%) from beyond the arc.
“It’s a tough game for us after that marathon we had the other night,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I thought our guys went out and competed and got us off to a great start. The things we were doing offensively early, I thought we got away from that a little bit to allow them to get back into it. A couple of bad shots led to transition, and then I thought we got too dribble happy out there.”
Indiana built a 15-point lead in the second half as guard Parker Stewart heated up. Stewart’s third 3-pointer of the second half put the Hoosiers up 51-36 with 9:13 remaining.
“He made 3s when we really needed him,” Woodson said. “We've just got to keep him in a good place. He's been shooting a lot of them in practice.”
The Hoosiers remained perfect at home but will travel to No. 23 Wisconsin on Wednesday in search of a road win in their second Big Ten game.
“Every game is important,” Woodson said. “Our goal this year is not to lose at home. I mean, and then try to figure it out when we get out on the road.”
