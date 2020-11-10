BLOOMINGTON -- It’s not every day a punter is considered a leader on a football team.
Yet, Indiana senior Haydon Whitehead commands that kind of respect in the locker room.
Whitehead is coming off his best yardage of the season, averaging 46.2 yards on five punts during IU’s 38-21 win over Michigan.
IU coaches credited Whitehead for setting a strong example during the offseason with his work ethic in the weight room and his attention to detail.
“Any special teams he’s on, he gets that whole unit right,” said IU junior cornerback/kick returner Reese Taylor. “He makes sure everyone is on point, he makes sure everybody is doing what they need to be in the right spot and I feel like he’s a great leader in that role.”
Whitehead said, based on his experience, he has the confidence to help align his coverage units based on different situations that present themselves during the course of the game.
“I sort of have that confidence to step up and pull guys up if they are not doing their job or maybe are lined not in the right spots, just little things like that,” Whitehead said. “Other areas I feel like I can contribute really strongly to stepping up into more of that leadership role, and then I just try to be a positive influence off the field, in the weight room all of those type of things that you would expect from someone that’s been here for four years.”
For the season, Whitehead is averaging 42.1 yards on 15 punts, but only two have been downed inside the 20. That’s an area where coaches want to see improvement, after Whitehead had 22 of 51 punts downed inside the 20 last season.
“It’s positive in a sense that I have hit a couple of good balls and limited return yards on most of their punts,” Whitehead said. “But then on the other side of that, I also think I’ve left a few out there, a few that could have been better. We had, I think, a couple of returns on Saturday and a missed opportunity to pin Michigan deep.”
As a native of Melbourne, Australia, Whitehead said he was familiar with the Michigan program growing up, which made it more of a thrill to be a part of Indiana’s first win over the Wolverines since 1987.
“Michigan was one of the teams I kept close tabs on,” Whitehead said. “So Saturday after the game, and even during the game toward the end was sort of a, 'Wow, how cool is this moment?,' finally getting to beat one of the teams that I supported early on but got the chance to play against four years in a row and knock them off this year.
“It’s something that I’m proud of myself individually but even more proud of this program for achieving. I think it’s only good things for the next couple of years for Indiana.”
EXTRA POINTS
IU senior center Harry Crider was named a nominee for the Wuerffel Trophy on Tuesday, an award given to the college football player that best contributes to community service. A two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, Crider has volunteered at the Riley Hospital for Children IU Day, read to local elementary school children and bagged food for Blessings in a Backpack. Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a 10-year old, Crider raised $16,000 through his high school senior project, a fundraising event for the Riley Children's Foundation.
