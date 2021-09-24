BLOOMINGTON – Indiana began the 2021 football season with the bravado of Conor McGregor, eager to prove it could build upon back-to-back winning seasons and contend for a Big Ten title.
Three games in, the Hoosiers have already been dealt a severe body blow. Self-inflicted mistakes have contributed to IU’s 1-2 start, as a combined seven turnovers in two games doomed them in losses at No. 5 Iowa and at home to No. 8 Cincinnati.
IU now finds itself in must-win mode Saturday at dangerous Western Kentucky (8 p.m., CBS Sports Network). It will be another test to IU head coach Tom Allen’s LEO concept. It’s easy to preach loving each other and sticking together after a win, while much harder when adversity hits.
“You’ve got to stand up and take responsibility,” Allen said. “I’ve got to own the 1-2 start. I’m the head football coach of this football team. It’s not where anybody wanted us to be or expected us to be at this point. Here we are. What are we going to do? How are we going to respond?
“We’ve got a lot of good kids in that room, a lot of players that have given a whole lot to this program, that I have a tremendous amount of love and respect for, and we’re going to keep fighting together. We’re going to lock arms and find a way to just get better every time we take the field.”
Indiana senior linebacker Cam Jones, one of six team captains, is confident the Hoosiers will respond the right way.
“We’ve got some great leaders on this team, no doubt about it, a lot of leaders on this team,” Jones said. “We’ve got to come together. We’ve got to stay together. I think that Coach Allen preaches LEO every single day, and we’ve just got to love each other. Regardless of what happened, we’ve got to find a way to stick together, move on and keep pushing.”
Western Kentucky (1-1) presents a unique challenge. The Hilltoppers, coming off a bye week after a 38-35 loss at Army, have posted the nation’s top passing offense (456.5 yards per game) and third-down offense (11-of-16, 68.8%). A sellout at 23,778-seat Houchens industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky, is expected, with WKU fans wearing black in a blackout game. WKU starting quarterback Bailey Zappe has passed for 859 yards with a TD-to-interception ratio of 10-2.
“They throw the ball as well as anybody in this country right now,” Allen said. “Very talented quarterback, receiver corps, new offensive coordinator and very athletic on defense.”
It’s another test for IU’s pass defense, which ranks fifth in the Big Ten at 183.7 yards allowed per game. The Hoosiers recorded their first interception last Saturday, with defensive back Marcelino McCrary-Ball picking off a tipped pass from Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder. IU’s secondary will receive a boost with the return of All-Big Ten strong safety Devon Matthews, who has sat out the last two games with an upper body injury.
“He’s just a great player, so he’s going to bring an extra factor to our defense,” IU safety Raheem Layne said. “Me and him have great chemistry. That’s who I want to line up with, side by side.”
On offense, IU will look to establish more consistency. Starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has thrown six interceptions through the first three games but showed more ability to get the ball downfield last week against Cincinnati. Penix connected with wide receiver D.J. Matthews on a 44-yard pass play and had another potential long throw dropped by normally sure-handed receiver Ty Fryfogle.
“We’ve got to be more efficient,” Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “We’re not completing the ball at a high enough rate. … There were some opportunities for contested catches that our wideouts will be working hard to come down with.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.