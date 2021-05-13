BLOOMINGTON – For as injury prone as Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been throughout his college career, he’s also proven to be a quick healer.
Video surfaced last week of Penix throwing in his native Tampa, and IU coach Tom Allen said on Thursday that the All-Big Ten signal caller remains on track to be ready in time for IU’s season opener on Sept. 4 at Iowa.
Penix is less than seven months removed from a torn ACL he suffered on Nov. 28 against Maryland on a scramble going out of bounds at Memorial Stadium that sidelined him for the rest of the season.
“We feel good about it,” Allen said. “I mean it’s like anything else you’ve got to stay progressing each month, watching it very carefully, he’s got his doctors that had the surgery there monitoring everything very carefully and they are very cautious, as they should be.”
Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said the plan is for Penix to start throwing to some of his IU teammates when he returns to campus in July.
“I feel good where he’s at and again in July start throwing with the guys and expect him to be you know, he won’t be hit or anything throughout fall camp so that gives him another whole month of August as well to be able to continue to heal, “ Allen said. “But he’ll be full bore, when we get into fall camp, there won’t be any restrictions on him other than just not hitting.”
Penix was leading the Big Ten in passing yards, with 1,645 yards and had 14 TD passes at the time of the injury last November, the same right knee he suffered a torn ACL during his true freshman season in 2018. Penix fully recovered from his first ACL tear to win the starting job as IU quarterback in 2019, passing for 1,394 and 10 TDs before a myriad of injuries, including a concussion, shoulder and broken collarbone joint ended his season after six games.
IU is 11-2 in games that Penix has started over the last two seasons, with the losses coming to Ohio State and Michigan State by an average margin of just 8.5 points.
Allen said some positive factors have played into Penix’s recovery, including the fact that the injury against Maryland was a non-contact injury and the tear was clean.
“Because he didn’t get hit and damage other ligaments and other areas of the knee, sometimes the patella gets injured or different things when it gets hit,” Allen said. “Yeah it was clean, so it caused it to be where … once that heals, in that area, you are good to go, and they feel good about their ability to do the work and get it right.”
Another factor has been the fact that Penix has gone through ACL rehabilitation before, and has attacked it with the same fervor as he did the first time around.
“I have done this long enough to know that the key to recovery from ACL is the quality of the rehab,” Allen said. “Understanding that even the days when you don’t feel good and don’t feel like doing certain things you have to push through that.”
