BLOOMINGTON – Indiana’s season-opener against No. 9 Penn State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Memorial Stadium and air on FS1.
The Hoosiers, coming off their best season since 1993 at 8-5, will get an immediate test facing a Nittany Lions team led by standout tight end Pat Freiermuth, returning quarterback Sean Clifford and defensive end Shaka Toney.
IU will seek its first win against a ranked team since knocking off No. 17 Michigan State 24-21 in overtime Oct. 1, 2016.
Purdue and Iowa also will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and air on the Big Ten Network.
