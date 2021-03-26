BLOOMINGTON – Freshman point guard Khristian Lander became the latest Indiana men’s basketball player to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal Friday as the school continues its search for a new head coach.
A five-star recruit out of Evansville Reitz, the 6-foot-2 Lander enrolled at IU as a 17-year-old to play for the Hoosiers in 2020-21. But it was a rough freshman season for Lander, who was unable to crack the starting lineup. In 26 games, Lander averaged 2.1 points and 1.2 assists in 10.2 minutes off the bench, shooting 25.7% from the field and 27.3% from 3-point range.
Lander’s father, Randall Lander, told Indiana Rivals that Lander will wait until the hiring of a new head coach to determine whether he chooses to leave IU but will explore his options.
Lander is the latest of a growing list of IU players who have entered the portal, including forward Race Thompson, guard Armaan Franklin, forward Jordan Geronimo, guard Parker Stewart and guard Al Durham, who will leave IU as a graduate transfer.
