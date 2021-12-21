BLOOMINGTON – Indiana senior point guard Rob Phinisee is adapting to a new role while learning a new offense.
A calf injury slowed that development in November, but Phinisee is starting to find his stride.
Coming off finishing with six points, five rebounds and five assists against Notre Dame, Phinisee will look to continue that all-around floor production Wednesday night when the Hoosiers host Northern Kentucky (7 p.m., Big Ten Network).
“That’s my big thing the coaches emphasize with me when I come in the game to try to pick up the energy on the defensive end,” Phinisee said. “So whether it’s picking up guys full court, to trying to dictate the offense to get them out of their sets, that’s the big thing I want to do when I come in the game.”
Phinisee is averaging 3.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 19 minutes off the bench for the Hoosiers. A three-year starter, Phinisee is backing up Xavier Johnson at the point.
“I have a big role on the team whether it’s -- I mean, sometimes I may play 30 minutes a game. Sometimes I may play 15 minutes,” Phinisee said. “But I mean my role is to come in, effect the game on the defensive end and then get guys in the right positions and score the ball on offense, so I just really have to lock in on what I’m doing and just keep doing what I’m doing, keep leading and getting better each day.”
IU assistant coach Dane Fife, on Mike Woodson’s radio show Monday night, said Phinisee is a player capable of impacting the game with his will on the defensive end of the floor.
“I’ve always respected him back when he used to whip us when I was with Michigan State,” Fife said. “I mean he single-handedly beat us. It felt like two or three games he just took Cassius Winston right out of the game and trying to help Rob understand that Rob -- you don’t have to be a big scorer, and I think he knows that, but he doesn’t sometimes understand the impact he can have as a defensive player.”
Phinisee said the improved health of his calf the last two to three games has allowed him to get downhill more and force defenses to collapse. He hit a big 3-pointer against Notre Dame to put the Hoosiers up 52-47 in the closing minutes of an eventual 64-56 win. But Phinisee was as proud of his five assists, one of which came on a lob on an alley-oop dunk to Trayce Jackson-Davis.
“I mean, I don’t really look at it whether I’m scoring the ball or not anymore,” Phinisee said. “I feel like just making the right plays, doing what the team needs me to do.”
NOT HAPPY WITH BOOS
Woodson said on his radio show Monday night he was not happy with IU fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse who booed Johnson as he went 2-of-9 from the field and 2-of-8 from 3-point range against Notre Dame.
“That irritates me, and I just want to send a shout out to all Hoosier Nation fans, man, because again we’ve got to ride this journey together,” Woodson said. “Xavier catches a lot of hell from me as a coach, and none of our players need that."
Johnson kept taking and missing open looks from beyond the arc throughout the game. At one point, Johnson missed six straight 3-point attempts.
Johnson took 16 shots, going 4-of-16 from the floor, during IU’s 64-59 loss at Wisconsin earlier in the season. After the game, Woodson said Johnson needed to learn when it wasn’t his night offensively and to adjust by facilitating for others.
“Listen, we’re one big family,” Woodson said. “Hoosier Nation has always been a family, will always be, I can’t tell you how to come to the game and react, but booing is not the way to go for me. Let’s be positive.”
IU WOMEN’S GAME CANCELED
The IU women’s basketball home game against Wright State on Tuesday night was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within Wright State’s Tier 1 personnel
The No. 8/7 Hoosiers will close out non-conference play Thursday at 1 p.m., hosting Southern Illinois.
