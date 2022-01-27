BLOOMINGTON -- The hard-luck saga of Indiana senior point guard Rob Phinisee continued during IU’s 74-57 win over Penn State on Wednesday night.
Less than a week after being hoisted on the shoulders by teammates after scoring a career-high 20 points in IU’s upset of rival Purdue, Phinisee was helped off the court by teammates in the first half after suffering a lower leg injury.
IU coach Mike Woodson didn’t immediately know the severity of Phinisee’s injury postgame.
“He has to be evaluated probably sometime (Thursday),” Woodson said.
Woodson said he didn’t see how Phinisee got hurt.
“I just saw him when he came up limping,” Woodson said. “He wasn't really moving, so I figured he had done something.”
Woodson said third-string point guard Khristian Lander also was unavailable due to an injury. Lander has been dealing with a sore leg on and off for the past month. He did not dress for IU’s Jan. 9 game against Minnesota and Jan. 17 game at Nebraska.
“We've got to get Khristian ready because he is not able to play, either,” Woodson said. “That's why he didn't play tonight, so we've got to get one of them back. I don't know when, but my theme has been all season it's the next man up. We've just got to mix and match based on who we got in uniform. It's kind of how I look at it.”
Phinisee has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his IU career, including a concussion that sidelined him midway through his freshman season, an abdominal injury that sidelined him early in his sophomore season and an ankle injury that kept him out for a pair of games last November.
The 6-foot-1 Phinisee has been a key member of IU’s second unit this season, averaging 5.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
SHOOTING STARS
IU posted its best 3-point shooting game of the season against Penn State, shooting 76.9% (10-of-13) from beyond the arc.
The Hoosiers made their first six 3-point attempts. Six different IU players sank 3-pointers, with point guard Xavier Johnson going 3-for-3, forward Race Thompson going 2-for-2 and freshman guard Tamar Bates going 2-for-2.
It was Indiana’s best 3-point shooting performance on at least 10 makes since its Elite Eight win over Kent State on March 23, 2002, when the Hoosiers were 15-of-19 (78.9%) from deep.
Woodson said better ball movement contributed to IU’s hot shooting night. IU had gone just 11-for-39 from 3-point range in its first two games of the homestand against Purdue and Michigan.
“When Trayce (Jackson-Davis) was doubled and Race got doubled some, the ball was moving, and the defense really couldn't catch up, so we got good looks that way,” Woodson said. “We got some early in transition where we got stops and the ball came up, and we was able to get what we call 'quick strikes' for 3s.”
PERIMETER DEFENSE
Woodson was pleased with IU’s perimeter defense in the first half, as the Hoosiers held Penn State to 1-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. But the perimeter defense lapsed somewhat in the second half. Penn State went 8-for-16 from 3-point range in the second half, scoring 40 points and cutting IU’s 29-point lead to 16 points with 3:15 remaining.
“The first half we were locked in,” Woodson said. “We had three to four times we had miscues on switches, and they made us pay for them. Again, you've got to stay with the game plan all the way through for 40 (minutes). That's what you got to commit yourselves to for 40 minutes. I thought we played 20 good minutes tonight.”
ETC.
• Indiana’s 29-point halftime lead against Penn State (46-17) was its largest first-half lead against a Big Ten opponent since leading Ohio State 48-18 at halftime at Assembly Hall in 2016.
• IU recorded 10 blocked shots against Penn State, its most since blocking 10 shots against Nebraska in an 89-64 win during the 2020 Big Ten Tournament.
