BLOOMINGTON – Indiana is going forward with plans for fans at Memorial Stadium for football this fall but will adjust depending on whatever social distancing guidelines are in place at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a podcast with IU radio voice Don Fischer, incoming athletic director Scott Dolson said season tickets have gone on sale for football and men’s basketball, with automatic refunds in place for any games canceled.
“We’re looking at every aspect of what a football game might look like,” said Dolson, who will take over as IU’s athletic director for the retiring Fred Glass on July 1. “You hope that it is normal, but you have to prepare as if it is not, and we’ve got 29 areas that we’ve identified that we have to come up with a plan in each of these areas from a social distancing standpoint.”
Those areas include parking, concessions and other aspects of the game day experience.
“The key word we’ve used in the department ever since this process started in terms of working with fans is flexibility,” Dolson said. “We’re going to work with people because as you said we want them to come to games. …
“We hope that it’s going to be as normal as possible, and we’re planning for scenarios, but what we are doing is we want to make certain that our fans are confident that we’ve got the plan in place from a health and safety standpoint.”
IU averaged 42,783 in paid attendance at 55,000-seat Memorial Stadium last season. Dolson said season ticket sales for football are going well despite concerns about games being either canceled or played with a reduced capacity due to social distancing. IU is coming off an 8-5 season, its first eight-win campaign since 1993.
The Hoosiers are scheduled to open the season at Wisconsin on Sept. 4 before back-to-back home games on Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 against Western Kentucky and Ball State. IU’s remaining home schedule includes five Big Ten games, starting with Maryland on Oct. 10 and continuing with Michigan State (Oct. 24), Penn State (Oct. 31), Illinois (Nov. 14) and Purdue (Nov. 28).
A portion of IU’s football team returned to campus this week for COVID-19 testing to prepare for the start of voluntary workouts on June 15. When cleared, the 68 players will begin strength and conditioning and individual drills.
From there, IU could progress to more organized team activities. On Monday, SI.com’s Ross Delligner reported the NCAA football oversight committee is set to approve a preseason practice plan that will include walk-thrus with a ball starting in mid to late July.
Also on the podcast, Dolson said there are no immediate plans for staff cuts due to lost athletic department revenue related to the pandemic. Like other schools around the country, IU lost millions in budgeted revenue due to the cancellation of NCAA winter and spring postseason events, including the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
“We are hoping we can continue to maintain the staff we have,” Dolson said. “That’s a last resort. You’ve seen other schools that have had to furlough and do different things, but … we want to get through the fall and see where the fall ends up. We know that financial stability is a concern for ours, but we’re working on a lot of different scenarios.”
