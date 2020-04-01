BLOOMINGTON -- On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, former Indiana football coach Cam Cameron was in his offices at Memorial Stadium, game-planning for an upcoming matchup against rival Kentucky.
Rhett Kleinschmidt, then a freshman receiver on IU’s football team, overslept for classes.
The last time the sports world stood still, following the 9-11 terrorist attacks, there were immediate feelings of fear and anxiety. Games across college football and the NFL the following weekend were postponed or canceled, including IU’s game against the Wildcats. Major League Baseball postponed its season for seven days.
Eventually, the games resumed. More than a month later, President George W. Bush threw out the first pitch of Game 3 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks, with a Secret Service agent disguised as an umpire and snipers perched atop the roof at Yankee Stadium to protect the Commander in Chief.
Cameron recalled first learning of the towers being hit from his secretary, Barbara Thompson.
“Immediately your focus goes to your player’s families, your coaches who knew people in that area,” Cameron said. “Marty Fine, on our staff, was from New York City, his family. It’s just like in an instant, what matters most, (tracking down) the team’s family members and then we spent the better part of the day trying to get ahold of them.”
Kleinschmidt said emotions were mixed throughout the week as players didn’t know whether the Kentucky game would go on as scheduled.
“The biggest thing I remember was the roller coaster of emotions, just internally as a human, as a football player, as a student, all of those things just going up and down and up and down,” Kleinschmidt said.
In lieu of practice, Cameron held a team meeting on the Tuesday of the attacks.
“We got together as a team and just kind of let everybody kind of say whatever they wanted to say and how we wanted to move forward as a team,” Cameron said. “That’s the beauty of sports and the beauty of any organization that has a team atmosphere that everybody kind of comes together. It was nothing what we wanted to happen, but it was something that obviously really brought our team together. That was a really, really close-knit team.”
Indiana opened the season with a 35-14 loss at North Carolina State, a game in which Wolfpack quarterback Phillip Rivers threw three touchdown passes. After the Kentucky game was postponed, IU lost a close game at home against Utah (28-26) and dropped a 27-14 game at home in its Big Ten opener against Ohio State.
The Hoosiers started 1-5, but led by senior quarterback Antwaan Randle El, improved as the season progressed. IU knocked off Northwestern 56-21 for its second win, then pulled off a 37-28 upset at No. 22 Michigan State. IU’s hopes of becoming bowl eligible were dashed with a loss at Penn State, but the Hoosiers finished the season strong, knocking off rivals Purdue and Kentucky at home to finish the year 5-6. The Kentucky game was played Dec. 1.
“We got the (old brass) spittoon from Michigan State, then we got the bucket from Purdue,” Cameron said. “Back then they used to give out the bourbon barrel from Kentucky, so we wound up winning the Kentucky game. I’m a scotch guy. I don’t like bourbon, so it wound up not being that big a deal to me.”
Kleinschmidt, now an NFL Network reporter who goes by the name of Rhett Lewis, didn’t appear in any games that season, but practiced on the scout team as a redshirt. What he took most from the season was the relationships he formed with teammates. One of Kleinschmidt’s friends on the team, former IU quarterback Mike Donnelly, was shaken by the attacks because he had a cousin who worked downtown in New York City.
“Events like that kind of force you to come together a little bit quicker, as unfortunate as they are,” Kleinschmidt said.
Even with the positive momentum created with wins over Purdue and Kentucky, Cameron was let go by IU following the 2001 season, finishing with an 18-37 mark over five years. He went on to successful stints in the NFL as an offensive coordinator with the San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens and a one-year tenure as head coach with the Miami Dolphins.
Cameron has college-aged children back at his home taking online classes as the country faces an uncertain future due to the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike 9-11, when teams and leagues got back to playing sports when they felt it was appropriate, sports now face a more uncertain future, dependent on the timeline of a virus. Also, unlike 9-11, teammates don’t have the bond of being close together, instead scattered throughout the country with campuses closed and orders to social distance.
But Cameron said with modern technology, he expects teams to be able to adapt and adjust. Current IU football coach Tom Allen has already held a series of virtual team meetings through Zoom with both the entire team and different position groups.
“The way we operate as a world now with cell phones and technology, if you were scattered out back in the '90s or maybe even 2000, it would probably even be a little bit tougher,” Cameron said. “I think the good thing about it, coaches and athletic teams and athletes, they are used to schedules, they’re used to taking direction and collaboratively coming up with ways to approach things. Depending on how you run your team, it’s pretty easy to kind of get everybody on the same page really quickly, which is what good teams do.”
