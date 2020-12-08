BLOOMINGTON – Indiana showed it could compete with top programs from around the country last week when it took two of three games at the Maui Invitational in Asheville, North Carolina.
Now comes another test for the Hoosiers, a matchup at No. 20 Florida State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night (7:15 p.m., ESPN). FSU’s length and athletic ability under 19th-year coach Leonard Hamilton presents a unique defensive style IU will need to cope with for 40 minutes.
“They stun you when you look at them. From top to bottom, they have to be one of the biggest teams in college basketball year in and year out,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “Not just inside but their perimeter guys are all very, very physically gifted, long athletic.
“That’s what they do with their system. They bring 10-12 players a game, they are able to use their depth and physicality over the course of the game to pressure you and wear you out, and clearly that’s what they are built to do.”
An example of FSU’s size, not only do the Seminoles start 7-foot-1, 240-pound Balsa Koprivica at center but have 6-9, five-star freshman Scottie Barnes starting at point guard as well. Miller compared FSU’s inside size and length to Texas, which handed IU a 66-44 loss last week but said the Seminoles are even bigger on the perimeter.
“We had to learn a really hard lesson that day about being able to be good at what we’re doing and be stronger with the ball and be stronger with our execution,” Miller said.
Indiana (3-1) will enter the matchup short-handed, with center Joey Brunk out with a back issue. Senior guard Al Durham, who suffered an ankle sprain against Texas, will be a game-time decision, Miller said.
The game is a rematch of last year’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge, which IU won, beating FSU 80-64 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall behind a career-high 30 points from former IU guard Devonte Green. Miller said playing FSU last year will help IU’s returning players in terms of being exposed to their length and style and play. FSU finished 26-5 last season, winning the ACC, and was in position to make a Final Four run before the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
FSU (1-0) lost a pair of NBA 2020 Lottery picks from last season’s team – guard Patrick Williams (fourth overall, Chicago Bulls) and guard Devin Vassell (11th overall, San Antonio Spurs) – along with starting point guard Trent Forrest.
“Last year’s team had some intangible strengths in terms of confidence, in terms of guys who really got better in stressful moments,” Hamilton said. “That’s a special mindset that athletes develop. …
“I can’t say that about this team yet, but physically in terms of running, jumping, quickness, speed, athleticism, I don’t know if we have totally replaced it, but I feel that if we grow and mature mentally and emotionally, we have a chance to be a pretty good team.”
Indiana has been solid taking care of the ball, with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 64-45, but the Hoosiers will need to remain poised against an FSU squad that will pressure with on-the-ball defense throughout the game.
“We’ve been working on pretty much all year bringing the ball up against pressure,” Indiana point guard Rob Phinisee said. “It’s just how they deny full court, just like to get guys out of their offense, so we’ve been working on it.”
The Hoosiers will look to get continued strong production from their frontcourt – junior Race Thompson posted his first career double-double last week against Providence, while sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis (21.5 ppg, 7 rpg) is coming off a career-high 31-point game against Stanford.
“They have inside guys that will give you a lot of heartburn because you can’t make many mistakes with them,” Hamilton said.
